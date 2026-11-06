Airport Security Make Staggering Discovery in Wriggling Luggage

Customs inspectors foiled a massive wildlife trafficking operation.

Thousands of live tarantulas have been discovered inside airport luggage bound for Europe. The staggering seizure occurred when security staff at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, noticed suspicious movement in three suitcases during a routine baggage screening.

Authorities swiftly detained two German nationals and a Polish citizen after discovering more than 3,000 tarantulas stashed inside dirty socks.

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“We noticed that some of them were moving. There were small ones and large ones,” recalled Cora Suarez, a wildlife control technician with the National Forestry and Wildlife Service. Officials confirmed the smuggled haul spanned every stage of development, ranging from eggs and hatchlings to full-grown adults sourced across several regions. With individual specimens fetching up to $580 on European markets, the single transport was valued at roughly $1.67 million.

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Authorities turned the three suspects over to environmental crime officers to face criminal proceedings. According to Interpol, the illegal wildlife trade generates approximately $20 billion globally each year and is a primary driver of worldwide biodiversity destruction. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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