AirPods' Battery Degradation: A Closer Look at Lifespan and Care Tips

Apple's AirPods may not last as long as expected due to battery degradation, with an average lifespan of 2-3 years. Users share experiences and tips for prolonging battery life, and experts suggest considering the AirPods Pro 3 and AppleCare+ for better durability.

AirPods, Apple's popular wireless earbuds, may not last as long as the iPhones they're paired with, according to user experiences shared in online forums. The average lifespan of AirPods is around 2-3 years with regular use, but even with proper care, including routine cleaning, battery degradation remains the main issue.

A Reddit user reported that their first-generation AirPods were still functional after five years but had severely reduced battery life, lasting only about an hour compared to the original three hours. Apple can service AirPods when battery health is impacted, but the total cost may be higher than buying a new model, as each earphone and the case has its own battery that degrades over time. Heavy usage can significantly reduce the lifespan of AirPods.

A user who increased their daily usage from two hours to eight hours during the pandemic saw their AirPods' battery life drop to 20-30 minutes in just three months. To prolong battery life, users should charge the case without the earphones inside to reduce heat exposure. Considering the battery degradation issue, buyers might want to opt for the AirPods Pro 3, which offers longer listening time per charge.

Additionally, AppleCare+ ($19.99 per year) can help cover battery service costs and extend the lifespan of AirPods. Without AppleCare+, users would have to pay $50 for battery service if the battery is below 80% capacity





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