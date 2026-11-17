Airlines brace for billion-dollar hit after FAA ground stop

The nationwide grounding of flights threatens to cost airlines more than $1 billion, dealing another financial blow to an industry already grappling with soaring fuel costs and diminished profit expectations.

American Airlines Group Inc. could lose as much as $354 million in potential profit, the largest estimated financial hit among nine major U.S. and Canadian carriers analyzed by Raymond James. The firm estimated American’s losses at $136 million to $354 million, followed by Delta Air Lines Inc. at $94 million to $244 million and United Airlines Holdings Inc. at $88 million to $229 million.

Also read FAA says air travel is safe as airlines clear backlog from nationwide ground stop

The disruption Friday cost the U.S. economy “billions of dollars,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a Monday briefing. Nearly 19,400 flights arriving in or departing from the U.S. were canceled or failed to operate from Friday through Monday morning — representing about 18% of scheduled flights, according to Cirium data as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. American had the most affected flights among major U.S. carriers, with 5,888, or about 23% of its schedule.

The disruption is expected to weigh on fourth-quarter earnings and cash flow as airlines absorb costs from canceled flights, aircraft diversions and disrupted schedules, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts George Ferguson and Melissa Balzano. The effect could be particularly acute for financially strained carriers such as JetBlue Airways Corp. and Frontier Group Holdings Inc., which have weaker balance sheets and less room to absorb unexpected expenses.

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JetBlue was among the hardest hit operationally, with 1,119 flights, or nearly 33% of its schedule, canceled or not operated from Friday through Monday morning, according to Cirium. Raymond James estimated JetBlue’s financial hit at $28 million to $73 million, a smaller dollar loss than larger rivals but potentially more consequential for an airline already struggling to return to profitability. The disruption could reduce JetBlue’s fourth-quarter earnings per share by seven cents to 18 cents, the firm estimated.

Airlines may seek to exclude the groundings’ financial effect from adjusted fourth-quarter results, while potentially recovering some costs through business-interruption insurance or compensation from contractors, Ferguson and Balzano wrote in a Monday note.