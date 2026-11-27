OSLO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Airline Norse Atlantic's Norwegian operating unit has declared bankruptcy, the long-haul budget carrier said on Friday, succumbing to soaring fuel costs wrought by the war in

OSLO, Nov 27 - Airline Norse Atlantic's Norwegian operating unit has declared bankruptcy, the long-haul budget carrier said on Friday, succumbing to soaring fuel costs wrought by the war in Iran.

Norse Atlantic ASA, which is listed on the Oslo Euronext Expand bourse, and other group companies are not part of the filing and are still attempting to stay in business, the company said in a statement. Norse Atlantic, which launched in 2022, on Wednesday warned that its financial situation was "critical", and the following day said it had suspended all flights and that the board could file for bankruptcy unless it urgently secured funding.

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Earlier on Friday Norse said its lessors had terminated their leasing contracts for all 12 aircraft in the carrier's fleet, demanding that the planes be handed back, a claim contested by the company.