Airline Fares Lawsuit: Seattle Attorney Says Seven Carriers Shared Fare Data

A Seattle attorney says airlines sharing private fare data may charge passengers 10% to 20% more than they should, a claim the carriers deny in a federal antitrust suit.

Seattle attorney Steve Berman says airline passengers may be paying 10% to 20% more than they should because major carriers are sharing private airline fares data instead of competing on price. His firm has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing seven airlines of coordinating how they set prices. The named carriers are Delta, United, American, Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest and JetBlue. The complaint also names the Airline Tariff Publishing Company, known as ATPCO, a data clearinghouse, and its subsidiary 3Victors.

The allegations center on information that airlines exchange behind the scenes rather than on publicly posted prices. Berman described the estimate in a KIRO radio interview, where host Ursula Reutin pressed him on how the alleged practice differs from what consumers can already see on Google Flights. The accusations are unproven, and the airlines dispute them.

Also read Seattle lawsuit alleges airlines shared fare data, inflating prices

How the Alleged Airline Fares Data Scheme Works

According to the complaint, airlines have shared public fare data through ATPCO for decades. The lawsuit claims that changed in 2023, when ATPCO launched a data repository that allowed airlines to see competitors' private, individualized discounts in exchange for sharing their own.

The complaint also alleges that ATPCO added a tool that alerts airlines when a rival cuts the price on a competing ticket. Berman said artificial intelligence allows airlines to track prices almost minute by minute, which he argues removes the incentive to offer travelers a better deal.

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Berman explained the core difference from public fare websites through dynamic pricing, the practice of offering different customers different prices. Through the shared data room, he said, airlines can see what rivals are offering individual travelers and which prices those travelers accept. He said that visibility lets carriers match a competitor's route without making a better offer.

Stakeholder Views on Airline Fares Data Sharing

Berman argued that the conduct is illegal because airlines are exchanging sensitive information with their competitors. He said that a rival who could once win a customer with a stronger offer no longer has to do so when it can see the competing price. He summarized the alleged problem by saying the central issue is that carriers are sharing information with each other.

The lawsuit points to history. A Justice Department lawsuit against ATPCO and eight major airlines led to consent decrees in 1994 that barred airlines from sharing nonpublic information to control prices, according to The Seattle Times. Those decrees expired by 2011, and the new complaint argues that the airlines have successfully rebuilt what the government dismantled thirty years ago.

An airline spokesperson responded in a statement that the carriers develop and price their products independently, compete every day to win customers, and categorically reject any suggestion that their prices are anything other than independent and competitive. Berman said economists his firm hired compared airlines that use the shared data with airlines that do not, and found that the airlines using it charged higher prices. Frontier is not named in the lawsuit.

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Potential Impact on Travelers and Class Action Refunds

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ashley Ward of California and Gregory Morris of New Jersey. It seeks to represent passengers who bought domestic tickets from Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue, or United in the past four years. If the case succeeds, Berman said he hopes to stop the price-sharing activities and return money to travelers.

Berman pointed to earlier cases his firm brought against the chicken, beef and turkey industries, which ended with refunds for consumers. He said travelers do not have to do anything to join the case. Eligible travelers will receive a notice in the mail and can opt out if they choose.

KIRO producer Andrew Lanier said the larger concern is how often these types of allegations come up, including in apartment rents, hotels and groceries. Reutin and listeners also debated whether class action payouts are worth the paperwork, with one texter saying they receive class action checks every year, some in the hundreds of dollars. Lanier summarized the stakes by saying the largest companies in America are colluding on pricing to increase everything by 10 to 20%.