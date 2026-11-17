Airfix and IPMS launch joint investigation into misogyny at Scale ModelWorld. CEO Charlotte O'Shea and Hornby executive Kavita Mal address harassment claims against female staff.

Classic toy manufacturer Airfix has issued a formal condemnation of harassment targeting its female staff members at a recent modeling exhibition. The company reported that young women working its stand at Scale ModelWorld in Telford became the targets of sexualized and racist comments. This incident has sparked a broader debate within the scale modeling community regarding inclusivity and professional conduct.

Joint Investigation Targets Harassment at Event

Airfix and the International Plastic Modellers' Society (IPMS) have launched a joint investigation into the reported misconduct. The statement was issued following the Scale ModelWorld show, which took place in Telford earlier this month. The organizations emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable and constitutes harassment rather than harmless banter.

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Richard Middleton, President of the IPMS, and Charlotte O'Shea, CEO of Airfix, jointly signed the statement. They declared that their clubs, shows, and online spaces must remain supportive environments for everyone interested in the hobby. The companies stated that no one should be belittled, harassed, or made to feel unsafe at any modeling event.

Specific Targets Include Staff and Executive Leadership

The harassment reportedly focused on female staff members wearing cropped pink T-shirts at the Airfix stand. Abusers allegedly suggested that young women lacked the expertise to promote Airfix products. The situation escalated when pictures of the staff were posted online, leading to further abuse directed at them after the event concluded.

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Kavita Mal, Head of Growth and Acquisition at Hornby Hobbies Ltd, which acquired Airfix in 2006, also became a target of the hostility. Mal, an Indian woman, faced repeated attempts to undermine her professional experience. She accused certain members of the community of racism and harassment in a public statement.

Controversy Amplified by Critic Alex Mann

The row intensified after YouTuber and modeller Alex Mann posted a video of the event online. Mann, who has 34,000 subscribers, described the Airfix display stall as resembling a wake. He criticized the use of pink T-shirts tied to expose midriffs and questioned the company's direction in recent years.

Mann, who runs a model shop in Wincanton, claimed he was confronted by Kavita Mal during the show. He alleged that Mal asked him if he had something to say, describing the interaction as a verbal explosion. Mann shared Mal's LinkedIn profile online, which contributed to the subsequent professional backlash.

Strict Consequences for Violations of Code of Conduct

The joint statement from Airfix and IPMS outlines severe penalties for those found guilty of misconduct. Any members found to have made derogatory comments or shared abusive images will be banned from all future IPMS events. Additionally, their membership will be revoked immediately.

Airfix has also announced that it will cease supplying products directly to any individual found to have participated in the harassment. This measure takes immediate effect and demonstrates the company's commitment to enforcing a zero-tolerance policy. The investigation aims to identify all individuals involved in the abuse.

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Executive Leadership Defends Right to Professional Space

Kavita Mal has strongly defended her position and right to work in the industry. In a LinkedIn post, she highlighted that she is 38 years old and works in an industry traditionally dominated by men aged 55 and older. She stated that her identity should not make her a target for harassment.

Mal emphasized that the idea that only lifelong hobbyists belong in the industry is ridiculous. She declared that she is not asking for special treatment but demanding the same basic respect afforded to everyone else. Mal asserted that she will not apologize for her identity or surrender her career to those who question her belonging.

Response from Critics and Community Reactions

Alex Mann responded to Mal's post by denying any wrongdoing. He stated that he has never harassed anyone in his life. His critique of Airfix's marketing strategy and social media presence had been ongoing for some time. Many model fans have criticized the company's recent directions, particularly regarding its use of bloopers in content.

The incident at Scale ModelWorld has highlighted deep-seated issues within the scale modeling community. The collaboration between Airfix and IPMS represents a significant step toward addressing these concerns. The outcome of the joint investigation will determine future disciplinary actions and community standards.

Charlotte O'Shea reiterated that the people who work in the industry give their time to support events. She stressed that these individuals deserve to feel they belong in the spaces they help create. The companies are committed to ensuring that all participants can take part and learn without fear of aggression.