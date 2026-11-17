Airfix and IPMS have issued a joint statement condemning harassment of female staff at Scale ModelWorld. The company is banning members who made derogatory comments against women at the Telford event.

Airfix has joined the International Plastic Modellers' Society in a formal condemnation of harassment targeting female staff at the Scale ModelWorld exhibition. The joint statement addresses serious allegations of misogyny and sexism directed at women employees at the recent event held in Telford. The toy manufacturer confirmed that staff members faced sexualized comments and aggressive behavior from certain attendees. This incident has sparked a broader conversation within the modeling community about inclusivity and professional respect at industry events.

Harassment Incident Details and Official Response

The conflict emerged during the Scale ModelWorld show, an event often referred to as the Grand Prix of scale modelling, which took place in Telford earlier this month. Female staff members on the Airfix stand were subjected to derogatory remarks concerning their appearance and professional expertise. The abuse focused heavily on the staff wearing cropped pink T-shirts and the assumption that young women lacked the technical knowledge required to represent the brand. Airfix CEO Charlotte O'Shea and IPMS President Richard Middleton released a unified statement declaring that such behavior constitutes unacceptable harassment rather than harmless banter. They emphasized that all community spaces must remain supportive and safe for everyone involved in the hobby.

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Investigation and Membership Consequences

Following the release of the joint statement, Airfix and the IPMS launched a collaborative investigation into the misconduct. Any individuals found to have made derogatory comments or shared offensive images will face immediate bans from all future IPMS events. Additionally, their membership with the society will be revoked without exception. Airfix also announced that it will cease supplying products directly to any individual confirmed to have participated in the harassment. These strict measures signal a zero-tolerance approach to discriminatory behavior within the modeling industry. The goal is to ensure that visitors, exhibitors, and traders are not belittled or made to feel unsafe at any company-supported function.

Influencer Criticism and Social Media Conflict

The controversy gained significant traction after YouTuber Alex Mann, who has thirty-four thousand subscribers, posted a video titled Four Weddings and an Airfix Funeral. Mann criticized the Airfix display, describing it as an unwelcoming environment that drained enjoyment from those nearby. He specifically mocked the female staff for wearing tied-up pink T-shirts that exposed their midriffs. This critique was part of a broader pattern of criticism Mann and other fans have directed at Airfix regarding its modern social media strategy. Many long-time enthusiasts feel the brand has become disconnected from its traditional hobbyist base by featuring bloopers and prioritizing broader appeal over niche expertise.

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Corporate Executive Faces Community Backlash

The situation escalated when Mann claimed he was confronted by Kavita Mal, the Head of Growth and Acquisition at Hornby Hobbies Ltd, which acquired Airfix in twenty-six years ago. Mann stated that Mal approached him with hostility, asking if he had something to say, leading to a verbal confrontation he described as an explosion. Mal subsequently published a statement on LinkedIn addressing the scale modelling community directly. She identified herself as a thirty-eight-year-old Indian woman working in an industry dominated by men over fifty-five. Mal accused certain members of racism and harassment, stating that her identity and professional experience were being used against her to undermine her credibility.

Executive Stands Firm on Workplace Respect

Kavita Mal rejected the notion that only lifelong hobbyists belong in the industry, calling such attitudes ridiculous and harmful to professional progress. She expressed exhaustion from being targeted and having to defend her right to work in the sector. Mal emphasized that she is not seeking special treatment but rather the same basic respect afforded to all employees. She vowed not to apologize for her identity or surrender her career to satisfy critics who doubt her place in the field. Alex Mann responded to Mal's post by denying any wrongdoing and stating that he has never harassed anyone in his life. The ongoing dispute highlights the intense friction between traditional hobbyist culture and modern corporate representation.