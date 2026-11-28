two planes collided while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday evening, causing an arriving aircraft to abort its landing during peak holiday travEl.

A potential disaster was averted on Friday evening at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when two commercial aircraft collided while taxiing for departure. The incident involved Flight 638 and a neighboring American Airlines plane, prompting an arriving aircraft to execute a go-around procedure. No injuries were reported, and both planes safely returned to their gates for inspection.

Pilot Report and Ground Collision Details

Flight 638 pilots communicated with air traffic controllers, admitting that they had crossed a hold-short line. The pilot stated that the aircraft had "swapped paint" with the adjacent American Airlines plane. Audio from the event, published by LiveATC, captured the pilot explaining the situation to controllers. The pilot noted they were slightly over the hold-short line and had made contact with the neighboring aircraft positioned next to them.

Also read Two American Airlines Boeing 737-800s Clip Wings at Reagan National Airport

Control Tower Instructions and Runway 19 Context

Controllers had explicitly instructed Flight 638 to hold short of Runway 19. This runway serves as the airport's longest and one of its busiest taxiways. The strict hold-short instruction was designed to prevent exactly this type of ground collision. Despite the clear directive, the aircraft breached the boundary, leading to the physical contact with the American Airlines jet waiting nearby.

Impact on Arriving Traffic and Airport Response

The collision forced an arriving aircraft to abort its landing approach. Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel subsequently checked both planes at the gates. The spokesperson confirmed that the incident did not disrupt other flights at the airport. Airport operations continued normally after the initial safety checks were completed.

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Holiday Travel Surge and Safety Implications

This incident occurred during a critical period for the aviation industry. Millions of travelers are currently navigating the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday period. AAA projected that roughly 6 million people would travel domestically by air during this specific holiday week. The timing of this ground collision highlights the intense pressure on airport infrastructure during peak travel seasons.

Weather Disruptions and National Context

The collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport adds to a series of travel disruptions this week. Several other incidents involving intense weather have already disrupted flights across the country. Travelers should remain vigilant regarding schedule changes and potential delays. The combination of high traffic volume and adverse weather creates a complex operational environment for airlines and regulators.

Investigations into the exact extent of damage to the aircraft remain pending. It is unclear how extensively the aircraft were damaged during the "paint swap." The Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel will determine if the planes are airworthy for future flights. The event serves as a reminder of the strict protocols required to maintain safety in congested airport environments.