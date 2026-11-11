Airbus A350‑1000ULR Sets Guinness Record for Longest Commercial Flight

The Airbus A350‑1000ULR has flown 12,503 nautical miles nonstop, earning a Guinness World Record and paving the way for Qantas' future Sydney‑London and Sydney‑New York routes.

The Airbus A350‑1000ULR broke the Guinness World Record for the longest distance flown by a commercial aircraft when it completed a non‑stop flight of 12,503 nautical miles on 12 September 2024, according to the airline's press release. The record‑setting mission was a flight‑test for Qantas Airways, which is developing the aircraft under its Project Sunrise programme, aimed at launching the world's two longest direct passenger routes from Sydney to London and Sydney to New York next year.

Record‑Setting Flight Details and Route

The test run began at Melbourne Airport and headed eastward over the Pacific Ocean, crossing the International Date Line before slicing through North America and the Atlantic. The aircraft then entered the United Kingdom, flew over London, and continued to Toulouse, France. The crew witnessed two sunsets and two sunrises as the 24‑hour, 24‑minute journey unfolded. The passenger cabin was empty, with a flight crew of three Airbus test pilots, two Qantas pilots, five Airbus test engineers, two design engineers, and a representative of the International Aeronautical Federation aboard.

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Project Sunrise and Qantas' Long‑Haul Vision

Qantas has ordered 12 of the A350‑1000ULR derivatives for Project Sunrise. The first aircraft is slated for delivery in April 2025, with entry into service on the Sydney‑London route at the end of the year. Once operational, these flights will cut roughly four hours from existing itineraries that require refueling stops, making a 22‑hour journey from Sydney to either London or New York a reality for passengers.

Industry Reactions and Future Outlook

Lars Wagner, Airbus's chief executive for commercial aircraft, said the record "reflects the pioneering and innovative spirit that is part of our DNA at Airbus." He added that the A350's extended range "was the icing on the cake" and that the aircraft now stands as the "undisputed long‑range leader." By the end of October 2026, the A350 family had 1,628 orders from 70 customers, with 740 aircraft already operational across 42 airlines worldwide, mainly on long‑haul services.

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Previous Record Holders and Competitive Landscape

Before the A350‑1000ULR's record, the Boeing 777‑200LR held the title for 21 years, completing an 11,664‑nautical‑mile flight from Hong Kong in 2005. Other long‑haul routes include Singapore Airlines' New York JFK and Newark flights, each exceeding 9,500 miles, and Perth to London Heathrow, which is scheduled for a 9,015‑mile journey lasting 17 hours and 50 minutes.

With its record‑setting flight, Airbus not only demonstrates the A350's technical capability but also sets the stage for a new era of nonstop intercontinental travel that could reshape global passenger networks.