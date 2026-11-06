Airbnb is threatening to launch an AI travel agent next year

Airbnb is developing an AI travel agent that it says will eventually be able to help plan your whole trip.

Airbnb is planning to expand the presence of artificial intelligence features on its platform even further. The company has revealed that it's developing a new kind of AI agent, which will be designed to serve as a travel agent of sorts, in its letter for shareholders that it released with its Q3 2026 earnings.

Airbnb said it's building a brand new interface that offers a custom AI experience that"builds the interface around your question.

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" The company said it doesn't think a"traditional chatbot is the right way to plan a trip. " Its upcoming experience will populate an interface, presumably within the Airbnb app, with various elements relevant to your inquiry. The AI travel agent will be able to add maps, photos and even itineraries and comparisons to the interface in real time. Airbnb says its agent will help you take action directly within that experience.

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That most likely means you'll be able to make rental bookings from the elements the agent adds to the page, but it's not clear if you'll also be able to avail of the company's other available services from the start. To note, Airbnb has launched other services within its app over the years, including"Over time, we want our agent to help guests plan their entire trip in one place, across homes, hotels, services, experiences and more," the company said.

It will start rolling out the new experience to users sometime in the first half of 2027. In addition to revealing its plans for a new AI experience, Airbnb has also discussed it newly released AI features in the letter. Just a couple of months ago, it AI search, which lets you make inquiries using natural language, as well as AI descriptions for listings.