Airbnb Host Accused of Using AI-Edited Photo of Blocked Toilet to Claim $1,000 From Guest

Airbnb says: 'We take reports like this seriously.'

An Airbnb host allegedly submitted this AI-altered image of a blocked, overflowing toilet to support a claim for hundreds of dollars in cleaning and repair costs.

An Airbnb host is accused of using an AI-edited photo of an overflowing, blocked toilet to claim $1,000 from a guest. the dispute involves a French tourist who faced several claims from an Airbnb host, with the amounts adding up to thousands of dollars. Two days after leaving the property, the tourist posted a one-star review following a disagreement over his checkout. The host subsequently submitted a damage claim to Airbnb requesting $1,244 .

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As evidence, the host submitted an invoice for $1,046 for “foreign object extraction” through Airbnb’s Resolution Center. The claim was accompanied by a photograph that appeared to show a blocked toilet with water spilling onto the bathroom floor. A second invoice showed a payment of $177 to a third party for cleaning described as “extraordinary soilage”.

The tourist questioned whether the photograph of the overflowing toilet was genuine and shared it on social media to see whether others had the same concerns. After receiving responses from other users, he decided to check the image using an AI detector, which he said indicated that the photo had been manipulated.reports that it subsequently examined the photograph of the blocked toilet using Google’s SynthID Detector. The tool found that the image had been generated or edited using Google AI.

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Airbnb says it investigated the tourist’s complaint about the AI-doctored photo and rejected the host’s damage claim over the toilet. The company also reportedly refunded him almost $1,395 for his stays with the host and tours he had missed while spending time on the phone with Airbnb disputing the claims.

“We take reports like this seriously… the guest has been fully refunded and will not be charged,” a spokesman for Airbnb Australia and New Zealand says. Lyft driver who was accused of using an AI-generated image to create a fake damage fee claim against a teenage passenger.

A father and daughter said a recent ride ended with the driver submitting an AI-generated photograph that appeared to show a car interior covered in mess, allegedly to justify a cleaning or damage charge. Man Jailed for 14 Months After Stealing $19K Worth of Camera Gear From Photographer