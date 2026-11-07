Airbnb Hen Party House in Ightenhill Sparks Neighbour Noise Complaints

Residents of Ightenhill, Lancashire, say a £6,000-a-night former care home Airbnb hosting hen parties brings noise, late-night knocking and coach traffic.

Residents of Ightenhill, a village of about 1,900 people in Lancashire, say their peaceful surroundings have been disrupted by groups of hen-do revellers staying at the Pool Party House, a former care home converted into a £6,000-a-night Airbnb. The 30-bed property, also known as Hunters Oak Barn, is run as a party venue marketed to groups of young women. Neighbours say the arrivals have turned their rural setting into a source of constant disturbance.

The converted 1900s stone barn sits in countryside overlooking the River Calder and Pendle Hill. Online listings describe the site as a 'hen party paradise' with an indoor heated pool, a jacuzzi, a cinema and outdoor hot tubs. Guests have praised the venue in reviews, but a number of local residents say the groups visiting the property have made life difficult in the surrounding area.

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Former Care Home Operated Without Planning Permission

The Pool Party House has operated as short-stay holiday accommodation since February 2019 without ever holding planning permission for that use. The venue was previously a residential care home before businessman and former football club owner Andrew Connolly, 64, transformed it into a party destination with a private bar and a nightclub-style entertainment area.

Because the property lacked the correct permission, a retrospective planning application was submitted to Burnley Council seeking to change the building's use from a residential care home. The application triggered complaints from local people and from Ightenhill Parish Council, and the council planning report recorded those objections. The barn is located to the north-west of Burnley.

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Packages at the venue are advertised from £210 per person and include hen party activities. The promotional material describes the site as 'where luxury meets laughter' and says it transforms hen weekends into glittering, laughter-filled escapes deep in the Lancashire countryside.

Neighbours and Parish Council Raise Noise Objections

Local objections centred on noise and behaviour, with the council planning report citing 'increased noise and disturbance' caused by 'large groups, social gatherings late-night activity' at the barn. Residents also complained about the use of foul language and guests approaching neighbouring properties, and the report highlighted the impact on the otherwise peaceful character of the surrounding area.

Access and traffic were another major concern. Coaches reportedly struggled to negotiate the narrow Ightenhill Park Lane, and some were said to have parked further along the road, obstructing neighbours' driveways. The planning report also described groups of guests reportedly congregating with luggage outside neighbouring properties while waiting for transport, which residents said caused further noise and disturbance.

Ightenhill Parish Council formally objected to the application. The council said residents of Ightenhill Park Lane often complain about traffic on the lane, including coaches, taxis and service vehicles often exceeding the speed limit. It also said residents complain about late-night noise and partygoers knocking on their doors.

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Agents acting for Andrew Connolly, the former owner of non-league Rossendale United FC, have insisted that the venue is not disturbing neighbouring homes. Guests, meanwhile, have described their stays in glowing terms, with one visitor writing that a hen party of 19 people had the time of their life and that the food and spa treatments were amazing.

Impact on Ightenhill Residents and Visitors

For residents of Ightenhill, the dispute is about the everyday effects of a high-capacity venue in a quiet rural community. Neighbours say noise from the property is sometimes excessive, and they describe coaches and minibuses ferrying guests along a lane that was not designed for that level of traffic. The concerns cover both night-time disturbance and the safety of drivers and pedestrians on the road.

For guests and the business, the venue's appeal rests on its facilities and its countryside setting. Reviewers have highlighted the indoor pool, the outdoor hot tub with views over the River Calder and Pendle Hill, and the wider hen party package. The source does not give a date for a decision on the retrospective planning application, so the outcome of the Burnley Council process and whether the venue can continue operating in its current form remain matters for the council to determine on the basis of the objections it has received.