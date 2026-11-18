NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch about the coincidence of several major technical failures in IT infrastructure — and how best to understand it.

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch about the coincidence of several major technical failures in IT infrastructure — and how best to understand it.

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch about the coincidence of several major technical failures in IT infrastructure — and how best to understand it. Say that last Thursday, you were trying to email your boss about a business trip this week. But Microsoft Outlook was down, so you had to wait to send that email till Friday.

Also read Microsoft reveals hidden bug behind global Outlook and Microsoft 365 outage

But on Friday, a fiber-optic cable replacement crashed the routers that deal with air traffic, and that held up nearly all departing flights nationwide. When that finally sorted out, and you rebooked a flight on Monday, United Airlines had a brief system outage that further delayed your takeoff, at which point you went to your banking app to see how much all this was costing you, but that was briefly down yesterday too. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It's life. It's life.

When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine. PFEIFFER: President Trump downplayed all the outages today. Although, speaking of being big and powerful, NPR has confirmed that the classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its own internal communications has been having issues today.

We have so many questions about all of this, which is why we have called Dmitri Alperovitch. He's cofounder of the cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike, and he's founder of the Alperovitch Institute for Cybersecurity Studies at Johns Hopkins University. Thank you for coming on the program. PFEIFFER: At this point, is there any evidence that all these incidents are connected in any way or maybe are tied to cybercrime?

ALPEROVITCH: No. And I understand that people are very suspicious. Obviously, all of these events happening almost every day is very strange. But these things happen. And, you know, one of Murphy's laws, of course, is that never attribute anything to malice that which is adequately explained by incompetence.

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I think a lot of these things happening because people are actually in the midst of a lot of upgrading right now. There is, of course, the AI threat. A lot of vulnerabilities are being found by these AI models. And as a result, a lot of companies, a lot of organizations across the world, are trying to patch these vulnerabilities as quickly as possible.

So we're going through this patch apocalypse right now. And sometimes when you're updating systems, we all know things can go wrong, and I think that's partly what's happening here. PFEIFFER: So are we having this collision of our extreme reliance on technology, overtaxed, often aging systems that, as you said, periodically need updating. We know that cyberattacks are common.

We know that rogue AI is a fear. Are we seeing the fragility of the system all coming together? ALPEROVITCH: Well, these are all different systems. So there's no question that we're much more reliant on technology.

So when things go down now, it causes much more inconvenience for us. You know, in the old days, it was easier to get into, perhaps, your bank and - physically and withdraw money, and now we're relying much more on online banking and those sorts of things. So the impact to us is much greater, but these things have always happened.

But I do think there's something to the idea that, right now, it's happening more because everyone is trying to update their systems before they can get hacked by these AI models. PFEIFFER: I was going to say updates are a fact of life, but you're saying particular updates happening now because of the risks of AI that are becoming apparent - people trying to get ahead of that. ALPEROVITCH: That's right.

More vulnerabilities have been discovered this year than the last 30 years combined. So that's as a result of AI looking at these software packages, identifying new vulnerabilities. So enterprises, government agencies are, right now, completely flooded with reports that you need to update your systems because there's another critical vulnerability that has just been discovered.

PFEIFFER: Could that mean that we're going through a rough patch right now, but it will be temporary, or is this going to be an ongoing symptom of our modern age? ALPEROVITCH: I think the next 12 to 18 months are going to be very rough, not just because of the update cycles, but also because some people will not upgrade in time, and, of course, there will be more hacks as a result.

But I think we'll come out on the other end in a much safer way because a lot of the software - your Microsoft Office, your, you know, infrastructure software - will all get much more secure. PFEIFFER: It's a bit of a cat and mouse game in terms of technology and upgrades and bad actors looking for vulnerabilities. So does that suggest that this is just going to be the ongoing game of cat and mouse that lasts forever?

ALPEROVITCH: Well, this has been the life in cybersecurity for the last 40 years, and I don't think that's going away. As long as there are people out there with malicious intentions, whether it's nation states or criminals or hacktivists, we're going to have problems. And, of course, the biggest vulnerability remains the user, not your computer system, because people fall for social engineering attacks, for phishing scams, and that I expect will continue to be the case.

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PFEIFFER: And people have weak passwords, and they might not use two-factor authentication. What - to give some practical advice for people, are we all just helpless victims of this, or what basic things should people be doing to try to protect themselves? ALPEROVITCH: Well, in terms of your own systems, yes, update it automatically. Make sure that you're fully patched whenever a vulnerability comes out.

Make sure, as you said, you have two-factor authentication and strong passwords. But when it comes to this infrastructure going down, you know, we're all observers here and unfortunately sometimes victims because if your bank goes down, there's not a lot you can do.

PFEIFFER: When you looked at the FAA national ground stop on Friday, which we now know appears to have been related to a upgrade happening in Arkansas where something didn't go well and, suddenly, the whole system goes down, is there, in general, not a way to prevent small mistakes happening in isolated areas from crashing an entire system? ALPEROVITCH: Well, usually, there is, and this was a surprise that there's sort of this one weakness in the system that could take the whole thing down.

Usually, there's redundancies. Now, the problem is that a lot of these systems have gotten so complex, with so many layers to them over the years, that it's very, very difficult to understand where those points of failure might be. And hopefully, this is one area where AI might actually help us to identify these problems ahead of time. PFEIFFER: Oh, that's interesting.

Many people are so focused on the negatives of AI and the fear that it will go rogue and cause chaos. But you're saying here's a reminder that it could help us in this situation. ALPEROVITCH: Absolutely. I think it's going to do some amazing things for us in lots of different areas, but there's no question, like, every technology, it comes with downsides.

ALPEROVITCH: There's a lot of job security in cybersecurity. PFEIFFER: In terms of an overall parting thought, is there any way that we as individuals can be trying to minimize the impact of this on our lives, whether it's reducing our dependency on tech, increasing our protections? What's your advice for those who want to throw their hands up in the air? ALPEROVITCH: Everyone should focus on resiliency in their daily life.

Always have some cash lying around just in case you can't get your money withdrawn from an ATM for a period of time. You know, stockpile some water, stockpile some groceries. I think those are prudent things to do in any scenario. Of course, there could be other catastrophes, weather-related, terrorism, etc. that you want to be prepared for.

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