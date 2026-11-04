Air Jordan 3 History: How Tinker Hatfield Kept MJ at Nike
Jordan showed up four hours late to the 1987 pitch. Twenty minutes in, Tinker Hatfield had him.
Michael Jordan arriving for the Air Jordan 3 presentation. Jordan was considering leaving Nike, so there was more riding on this meeting than whether he liked another sneaker.
Hatfield had softer leather, a lower collar and Jordan’s own Jumpman on the tongue to show him. Before the Air Jordan 3 became a classic, it had to win over the man whose name was on it. Now, almost 40 years later, Jordan Brand is still building on that pitch, and the next Air Jordan 3 on the calendar is the ‘Not Nice.Also readGabby Williams’ epic WNBA Finals takeover earned Michael Jordan’s attention
’Crackled, burnt-looking brown nubuck upper with golden tones, black panels and trim, ruby-red elephant print on the toe and heel, red tongue and lining accents, red Nike Air heel branding, aged tan midsole, “Not Nice” stitched under the heel tabThe Air Jordan 3 “Not Nice” drops November 21, 2026 at $215 through Nike, Foot Locker, Finish Line, Hibbett and Shiekh. Sneaker Files says it’s adult sizing only.
Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement Reimagined’ – Pre-Aged Midsole, Dunk Contest Lore, $242 Now vs $215 in 2027: Where to Buy The elephant print Hatfield brought to that meeting is still here, just in ruby red instead of grey, on a rougher, burnt-looking upper. That swap is the part I keep looking at. If the 1987 story is why you love the 3, this one is a fun twist on it.
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