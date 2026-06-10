Air India Crash Victims' Remains Misidentification and Ongoing Inquest Reveal Complex Aftermath

An inquest in London has revealed that the remains of a victim from last June's Air India crash were sent to the UK mixed with another person's body and remain unidentified. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed near Ahmedabad, killing 229 passengers and crew plus 19 people on the ground. While most bodies were repatriated, this particular identification has been delayed. The coroner, Professor Fiona Wilcox, noted the unusual delay in opening the inquest nearly a year after the death. Separately, the remains of another victim, Vasuben Narendrasinh Raj, were sent to the UK under an incorrect name but have now been identified. The full inquests are pending the completion of the Indian authorities' investigation. The article also highlights the plight of survivors and victims' families, including the sole survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh and a badly burned gardener, Ajay Palmar, who signed away future claims for modest compensation.

The remains of an Air India crash victim were sent to the UK mixed with another person's body and have still not been identified, an inquest has heard.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport last June 12, killing all but one of the people on board. Some 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals died with many of the bodies repatriated to the UK in the wake of the crash. On Tuesday, senior coroner Professor Fiona Wilcox opened and adjourned the inquest into the death of a man whose body became mixed with a fellow passenger's.

She said: 'After extensive examination of these remains, this victim was separated and identified from the remains of the other person that he was mixed with.

'We have sent palm prints and DNA to India in an attempt to identify this gentleman but to date we have had no confirmation as to his name or any of the other registration that the court is able and required to find. 'The identity of the unidentified male remains outstanding. I hope that identification will be forthcoming.

' Detective Inspector Mike Buck told the 15-minute hearing: 'We have been working for some time with British High Commission in India to make those identifications. ' The coroner also opened and adjourned the inquest into the death of a woman whose body was sent to Britain under a different name. She has now been identified as Indian national Vasuben Narendrasinh Raj, 70.

Her remains were sent to the UK under another name, but when they were tested it was confirmed they were not of that person. Westminster Public Mortuary then sent the remains for DNA testing and the results were provided to Indian authorities who identified them as those of Ms Raj. Prof Wilcox said full inquests will be heard when the results of the ongoing investigation into the crash by Indian authorities is completed.

She noted that inquests for most of those repatriated were opened last year, and it was 'obviously very unusual' to open inquests nearly a year after death. The crash site near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad was investigated by officials, with footage showing thick black smoke rising from a residential area after the impact. The total death toll included 229 passengers and crew on the plane and 19 people on the ground.

The article also highlighted the story of Radd Seiger, a retired lawyer advising Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the crash. Ramesh, who was recovering in Diu, a small Gujarat fishing town from which many victims originated, was terrified at the prospect of flying home on the same type of plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, following the same route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

Despite Air India claiming to be 'deeply conscious' of their responsibility towards Ramesh, Seiger reported that the airline repeatedly rebuffed his entreaties to work collaboratively and offered an interim compensation of just £21,500. He had to persuade Air India to provide a business class seat for Ramesh's flight, with Emirates eventually intervening.

The plight of other victims' families was also underscored, such as Ajay Palmar, a gardener at the medical hostel struck by the plane who suffered 23 per cent burns and permanent deafness. He accepted a £4,600 top-up to his £23,000 payment 'in full and final satisfaction' of all future claims against not only Air India but also the aviation authorities, Boeing, and parts manufacturers.

Palmar, in his 20s, has been deserted by his young wife and fears he may never be able to work again, stating he had no idea of the contract's implications and was pressed to sign it in haste





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Air India Crash Inquest Body Identification Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Compensation Coroner Remains Misidentification Victims' Families

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