Air fryer ovens sold at Target recalled after dozens reported burn injuries

The Gourmia oven's French doors can unexpectedly close when bumped while consumers remove hot food, regulators said.

Bethpage Hockey Night fundraiser keeps late Syosset High School graduate’s legacy alive Over 175,000 Gourmia air fryer ovens sold at Target stores nationwide have been recalled after dozens of consumers reported burn injuries linked to the appliance.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects Gourmia Stainless Steel Digital 9-Slice Air Fryer Ovens, model GTF7530. The ovens have two spring-loaded glass French doors that can unexpectedly close when bumped while consumers are retrieving hot food. The company has received 57 reports of the doors closing unexpectedly, resulting in 40 burns to consumers' hands or wrists, the commission said.

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Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled ovens immediately and contact Gourmia for a free repair kit. The kit includes an added doorstop and installation instructions. The ovens were sold at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com from October 2021 through June 2026 for about $150.were imported by The Steelstone Group LLC, doing business as Gourmia, of Brooklyn, New York, and were manufactured in China.

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