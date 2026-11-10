Air France flight nearly hits American Airlines plane after taking off from LAX

An Air France plane nearly hit an American Airlines jet in a close call as the two aircrafts were departing from LAX over the weekend.

An Air France plane nearly hit an American Airlines jet in a close call as the two aircrafts were departing from LAX over the weekend.

Federal aviation officials are investigating a near miss involving an Air France flight and an American Airlines flight near Los Angeles International Airport. The near miss is being blamed on what's called pilot deviation. The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration said that shortly after takeoff, an Air France jet made an unauthorized turn into the flight path of an American Airlines flight headed to Dallas.

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A pilot deviation occurs when a pilot fails to follow air traffic control instructions. In this case, an air traffic controller spotted the issue and was able to prevent what could have been a collision between the two passenger jets. Some flight-tracking sites reported that the aircraft came within 400 feet vertically and 4,600 feet laterally of one another.

In a statement, Air France said its pilot was instructed to correct course but did not address why the aircraft initially turned into the other plane's flight path.

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"All the tapes will be pulled, the voice tapes will be pulled, the radar tapes will be pulled," said Thomas Anthony, director of the USC Aviation Safety and Security Program. "There will be a complete investigation I believe in this case because it is a severe incident," Anthony added. Anthony said pilot deviations are rare.

He added that investigations of this kind are not necessarily intended to discipline a pilot but to determine what went wrong in the process and help prevent a similar incident from occurring again. OC DA discusses crackdown on parents in e-bike crashes involving kids