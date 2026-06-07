Air Force One Streams Free on Pluto This Month

Harrison Ford stars as President James Marshall in the classic 1997 action film Air Force One, now available for free on Pluto TV.

What if terrorists didn't take over a building, but took over the most famous plane in the world to use it as ransom? And what if the most powerful man on Earth was on that plane, and he decided to fight back like a one-man army?

That is the exhilarating premise of Air Force One, the 1997 action thriller directed by Wolfgang Petersen that is now streaming for free on Pluto TV this month. The film remains one of the defining entries in the 1990s action genre, blending high-stakes political drama with visceral combat sequences. At its core, Air Force One is a story about courage, duty, and the lengths a leader will go to protect his country and his family.

The narrative follows President James Marshall (Harrison Ford), a decorated Vietnam War veteran who has just given a hardline speech against terrorism. His resolve is tested when his plane, Air Force One, is hijacked by a group of Russian extremists led by the ruthless Ivan Korshunov (Gary Oldman). The terrorists demand the release of their imprisoned leader, General Radek, threatening to execute hostages if their demands are not met.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Vice President Kathryn Bennett (Glenn Close) and the rest of the cabinet struggle with the impossible decision of whether to negotiate or to stand firm. The tension is palpable as the clock ticks down, and the president escapes from his captors to wage a solo war inside the flying fortress. Harrison Ford delivers a commanding performance as a leader who is both compassionate and fiercely determined.

He brings a sense of everyman heroism to the role, making the audience believe that a president could indeed take down a plane full of terrorists. Gary Oldman is terrifying as Korshunov, a villain who is intelligent, cold, and utterly without mercy. The supporting cast is first-rate: Glenn Close brings gravitas as the vice president thrust into a crisis, William H. Macy adds authenticity as the plane's chief engineer, and Dean Stockwell plays the often-hawkish defense secretary.

Wolfgang Petersen, known for classics like Das Boot and In the Line of Fire, directs with a masterful sense of pacing and claustrophobia. He transforms the luxurious interior of Air Force One into a deadly maze where every corridor could hide an enemy. The action sequences are gritty and realistic, relying on practical effects and genuine stunt work rather than CGI overload.

The film was a critical and commercial success upon release, earning praise for its taut script, strong performances, and patriotic heart. It was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Film Editing and Best Sound, and has since become a benchmark for the political action thriller subgenre. The movie's themes of sacrifice, integrity, and the burdens of power remain relevant today.

Whether you are a fan of Harrison Ford, a lover of 90s action cinema, or simply looking for thrilling entertainment, Air Force One delivers. Streaming on Pluto TV offers a chance to rediscover this gem-or experience it for the first time-without any subscription fees. So buckle up, because once you step on board, you will not want to get off





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