Air Force Falcons deflate Oregon State Bears, 9-6, in NCAA baseball

The Air Force Falcons beat the Oregon State Bears in an NCAA college baseball game, scoring thirteen hits and leaving Oregon State with two uncharacteristic fielding errors.

Oregon State 's Paul Vazquez throws the ball to first base during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore.

| Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, two uncharacteristic fielding errors and a roughshod thirteen hits doomed Oregon State against the Air Force Falcons, 9-6. The elder statesman of Oregon State's pitching rotation, junior righty Eric Segura, forced a pair of groundouts to keep the top of the first scoreless. His strong start was followed by an Oregon State run in the bottom of the first.

The Beavers' opening run started with our batter Singer, who flashed his batting prowess by pinging a double to the warning track. Singer scored on a Paul Vasquez slash through 5.5 hole, and Oregon State led 1-0. Air Force batters went down in order to begin the second inning. Their short stint at the plate was followed by another successful Oregon State frame.

With one out and no one on, Josh Procter swung at the first pitch he saw. After his ball landed 399 feet away, Oregon State doubled their advantage. As one might expect, the Air Force cadets showed perseverance against adversity and calmness under pressure. In the third inning, they seized the lead.

Their four run rally started with a pair of singles. Then facing one out and runners the corners, Falcons' senior Ben Niednagel drew a walk to load the bases. The next man up, catcher Walker Zapp slugged a bases-clearing double. With Oregon State suddenly trailing, pitching coach Rich Dorman met his starter Segura at the mound.

After the meeting, a fielding error by first baseman Ethan Porter returned runners to the corners, and then Air Force senior Tripp Garrish reached on a fielder's choice, inching Zapp home





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