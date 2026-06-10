Air Canada Pilot Flew Without Proper License, Airline Says Safety Not Compromised

Air Canada confirms a former pilot served as captain without the required license, but the airline insists passenger safety was never at risk after Transport Canada imposed penalties.

Air Canada has confirmed that a former pilot served as captain on numerous flights without holding the proper license, but the airline insists that passenger safety was never at risk.

The revelation came to light after Transport Canada imposed monetary penalties on the airline for the violation. In a detailed statement released on Monday, Air Canada outlined the steps taken following the discovery and sought to reassure the public about the safety of its operations. The incident involves a pilot who was employed by Air Canada and served as a captain on various routes.

According to the airline, the individual held a valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) but lacked the Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL), which is a higher certification required for the role of captain. Despite this deficiency, the pilot successfully completed all recurrent training and demonstrated competency in operating large aircraft. Air Canada emphasized that the pilot met or exceeded the required semiannual training benchmarks, which are designed to test skills and ensure safe operations.

Air Canada's response to the penalties included a strong assertion that the safety of passengers and crew was never compromised. The airline pointed to its rigorous training programs and the pilot's performance as evidence.

However, Transport Canada's enforcement action highlights the seriousness of the regulatory breach. In its statement, Air Canada noted that it conducted a comprehensive audit of all its pilots to verify that no other similar violations existed. The audit confirmed that the former pilot was the only individual in question, and the airline has since terminated his employment. The case has raised questions about oversight and the verification of pilot credentials within the aviation industry.

Air Canada reiterated its commitment to complying with all regulatory requirements and has implemented additional checks to prevent future occurrences. The airline stated, We take full responsibility for this oversight and have strengthened our internal processes to ensure that all pilots possess the necessary certifications before assuming command. The incident is a reminder of the importance of strict adherence to licensing standards, even when pilots demonstrate practical competence.

Transport Canada's penalties serve as a deterrent and underscore the need for vigilance in aviation safety. Air Canada's proactive audit and transparent communication aim to restore confidence among travelers. The airline concluded by reaffirming that its operations remain safe and that it will continue to work closely with regulators to uphold the highest standards. The former pilot's identity has not been disclosed, and no further details about the specific flights involved have been released





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