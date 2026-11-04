AIPAC Faces Major Setback as Democrats Win Key Races

Democratic victories in Michigan and Maine challenge AIPAC's influence, signaling a shift in US-Israel relations and electoral dynamics.

Democrats critical of Israel's war in Gaza secured significant congressional victories on Tuesday, delivering a notable setback to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee ( AIPAC). The wins in two pivotal Senate contests in Michigan and Maine have raised serious questions regarding the organization's capacity to dictate the Democratic Party's stance on Israel.

Michigan Race Defeats AIPAC Spending

The most consequential outcome occurred in Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers. This result came despite a multimillion-dollar campaign by AIPAC's super PAC, which attempted to block El-Sayed from becoming the Democratic nominee during the primary phase.

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AIPAC's United Democracy Project spent approximately $30.6 million during Michigan's Democratic primary. This expenditure included roughly $20.1 million opposing El-Sayed and $10.5 million supporting his more moderate rival, Representative Haley Stevens. These figures are currently awaiting reconciliation with Federal Election Commission independent expenditure records.

El-Sayed subsequently defeated Rogers in the general election, marking him as the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. His success demonstrates that opposition to unconditional U.S. military assistance to Israel does not necessarily prevent a progressive Democrat from winning statewide office.

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Maine Victory Challenges Lobby Influence

In Maine, Troy Jackson defeated Republican Senator Susan Collins, representing another significant blow to the pro-Israel organization. AIPAC's political action committee had actively supported Collins during her campaign, making this loss particularly damaging to their strategic objectives.

These combined victories suggest that opposition to unconditional American military assistance to Israel is becoming a less formidable electoral obstacle for Democratic candidates. This trend holds true even for those competing in politically divided states that previously favored Republican candidates.

Shifting Pillars of US-Israel Relations

Jonathan Rynhold, a political scientist at Bar-Ilan University, identifies three traditional pillars sustaining U.S.-Israel relations: bipartisan political support, the influence of the pro-Israel lobby in Congress, and Israel's strategic importance to the United States. He argues that the first pillar has largely collapsed, while the second has been substantially weakened.

Rynhold notes that the third pillar remains intact, although growing numbers in both parties are questioning whether Israel's military power serves American interests. This analysis points to a broader shift in bilateral relations that extends beyond the recent midterm elections.

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Broader Impact on Congressional Dynamics

The results present a complicated picture of AIPAC's overall influence. While the organization and its allies defeated several prominent critics of Israel during the primaries, many successful Democratic candidates campaigned primarily on economic issues rather than foreign policy.

Jamie Beran, CEO of Bend the Arc, stated that voters rejected attempts to divide communities over Israel. She emphasized that special interests failed to defeat candidates like El-Sayed because they were critical of tax dollars used for unconditional military aid to Israel's government.

Other candidates such as Brad Lander in New York and Daniel Biss in Illinois also won seats while holding varied positions on military assistance. Their victories indicate that diverse viewpoints on Israel can coexist with electoral success, challenging the notion that strict adherence to AIPAC positions is required for victory.