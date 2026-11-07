Ainsley Earhardt jokes that wedding to multi-millionaire Sean Hannity left Fox News hosts with ‘no more money’

Earhardt and Hannity became engaged in 2024.

Fox News’ “The Girls” podcast with Earhardt, Kat Timpf, Melissa DeRosa and Kayce Smith, Rachel Campos-Duffy noted that plastic surgery can be “expensive. ” But, she suggested, Earhardt — whose new husband is a multi-millionaire Fox News personality — could potentially afford “great work” from a plastic surgeon amid “pressure to stay looking young.

” “The thing is that the Kris Jenner-type, those are really expensive,” Campos-Duffy said, adding, “Maybe Ainsley now that she’s married to Hannity. But the rest of us…” Ainsley Earhardt joked during a Nov. 5, 2026, appearance on Fox News’ “The Girls” podcast that she and Sean Hannity are out of money after their wedding. Hannity and Earhardt married at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, as seen above.

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Earhardt, 50, quipped, “No, we have no more money after the wedding, first of all. And he would never let me. ” Hannity, 64, and Earhart tied the knot at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on Oct. 24.

It’s the same spot at which the couple“Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we begin this new chapter together as husband and wife,” they wrote in a statement at the time, calling the ceremony “more meaningful than could have ever imagined. ” Earhardt said while discussing the costs of plastic surgery that Hannity “would never let” her invest in pricey procedures embraced by other celebrities.

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The couple, seen arriving at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, for the wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore, “have no more money after the wedding,” she added. Earhardt donned an Oscar de la Renta gown, while Hannity wore a white tuxedo jacket with a black bowtie and black pants for the occasion.

Guests attending various stages of the multi-day wedding event — which included a private reception at the upscale Everglades Club in Palm Beach and aat Mar-a-Lago attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump — included Eric and Lara Trump as well as a number of recognizable Fox News stars. Hannity subsequently told The Post that they “chose to host a party at Mar-a-Lago” ahead of the nuptials “and paid fair market value for the venue.

” Earhardt and Hannity, pictured above on their wedding day, hosted a pre-wedding party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, which Hannity told The Post they “paid fair market value for the venue. ”Earnhardt, attending “Fox & Friends” at Fox News Studios in New York City, Monday, June 19, 2023, said following the nuptials that she will “love” and “serve” Hannity as his spouse “all the days of life.

”He also noted that the newlyweds were “grateful that and Melania could celebrate alongside our families and friends,” as he’s had a “personal relationship” with POTUS “for over 30 years. ” Though the couple has known each other for years — Hannity joined Fox News in 1996, while Earardt joined the network in 2007 — they didn’t begin dating until 2020.while Earhardt shares daughter Hayden with ex-husband Will Proctor.

Following their wedding, the new bride shared on “Fox & Friends” that she will be “Mrs. Hannity” in her personal life, and publiclyWelcome to the Page Six Community! Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Ainsley Earhardt joked during a Nov. 5, 2026, appearance on Fox News'"The Girls" podcast that she and Sean Hannity are out of money after their wedding. Hannity and Earhardt married at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, as seen above.

Earhardt said while discussing the costs of plastic surgery that Hannity"would never let" her invest in pricey procedures embraced by other celebrities. The couple, seen arriving at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, for the wedding of Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore,"have no more money after the wedding," she added.

Earhardt and Hannity, pictured above on their wedding day, hosted a pre-wedding party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, which Hannity told The Post they"paid fair market value for the venue.

"Earnhardt, attending"Fox & Friends" at Fox News Studios in New York City, Monday, June 19, 2023, said following the nuptials that she will"love" and"serve" Hannity as his spouse"all the days of life. "