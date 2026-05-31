Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed his astonishment at how universally popular President Donald Trump is in his country, stating that Trump 'had by far the biggest support' of any United States politician. Trump's support in Serbia stems from progressive stances on conservative issues, as well as his vision for a peaceful world, which resonated strongly with the Serbian people. Additionally, his unyielding position has helped Serbia navigate a complex political landscape, raising challenges like the NATO bombing campaign and conflict escalation. The article highlights the strategic efforts underway for Serbia to join the European Union and the shifting global order, with Serbia steadily positioning itself for the future and with strong political implications due to American support.

Serbia n President Aleksandar Vucic told Breitbart News exclusively that President Donald Trump is by far the most popular United States political leader in Serbia for a very long time.

Trump's popularity surged to astronomical proportions, with three quarters of Serbs favoring him and wanting him to win. Vucic, the president of Serbia, noted that, in Serbia, Trump had 'by far the biggest support' of anywhere in Europe, surpassing even red states. Trump was well-received for his courage to raise issues traditionally opposed by the European Union and the United States.

Additionally, Trump's support stems from his stance on conservative issues, such as family values, transgender rights, and Christianity. Vucic claims that Trump's popularity here surpasses even the United States itself. Germany is an example, with Trump having support in red states and deep-red states.

However, his popularity here is even higher. Trump's popularity has helped Serbia navigate politically challenging times, including a NATO bombing campaign under the Clinton administration and Serbia's pursuit of European Union membership. Belgrade thrives as a blend of historical turmoil and modern progress, symbolizing Serbia's strategic positioning for the 21st century, where conflicts like the Kosovo issue still loom.

Meanwhile, Vuciv was impressed by President Xi Jinping's recent visit to China. He showed eagerness to engage China through his chess-playing and diplomatic efforts, earning him praise as a modern statesman for his strategic pursuits. Aitchison, s.d.

'Belgrade Thrive. ' Bloomberg. Bloomberg. 2019. Web. 16 May. 2021.





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