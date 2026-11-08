Aimee Lou Wood Debuts Blonde Bob as The Idiots and Daddy Issue Promotions Continue

Actress Aimee Lou Wood reveals a dramatic blonde bob transformation via Instagram. She also promotes new film The Idiots alongside Johnny Flynn and final series of Daddy Issue in Stockport.

Aimee Lou Wood has captivated audiences with a striking new look, revealing a blonde bob in a playful social media transformation. The actress, aged 32, shared the video on Instagram on Saturday, showcasing her transition from dark tresses to bright blonde hair alongside Manchester-based hairstylist Ryan James White.

The clip features Wood dancing energetically to the song Everything She Wants by Wham after her new hairstyle is complete. She accompanied the post with a caption thanking her hairdresser, referring to him as a follicle maestro, while fans quickly noted the dramatic change in her appearance.

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The Idiots Film and Festival Promotions

This latest update follows a busy period for the actress, who recently appeared at the premiere of The Idiots at the British Film Institutes London film festival. She attended the event alongside her co-star Johnny Flynn, who is 43 years old. The historical drama is directed by Polish filmmaker Malgorzata Szumowska and explores the life of Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Wood portrays Anna Dostoevskaya, the remarkable woman behind the novelist's success, while Flynn plays Dostoevsky himself. The narrative follows the newly married couple as they travel across Europe, facing increasing difficulties due to the writers gambling addiction and financial debts. The film is also scheduled to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival.

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Daddy Issue Final Series Production

Simultaneously, the Sex Education star has been filming the final series of her hit show The Daddy Issue in Stockport. During a recent shoot, Wood was spotted wearing a blue checked miniskirt and a yellow T-shirt. She portrayed her character Gemma, who is navigating life after a vacation encounter leaves her pregnant.

The upcoming series continues the story eighteen months after Gemma welcomes her daughter Sadie. The plot involves Gemma settling into nursery life for her child while receiving a promotion at the salon. This stability is disrupted by a new romantic encounter, forcing Gemma to rely on her father Malcolm, played by David Morrissey, for support.

Fan Reactions and Casting Speculation

The actress has also been the subject of intense fan discussions regarding her comedic talents following a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live UK. Her hosting debut featured several sketches, including a parody of the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who. This performance sparked widespread online campaigns from viewers demanding she be cast as the next Doctor or a companion.

Wood appeared as one of the Doctors companions in the sketch, while Hammed Animashaun played the Time Lord. Fans took to social media platform X to express their enthusiasm, with many arguing that her comedic timing makes her an ideal choice for the iconic role. The current Doctor Who series has no actors attached to the main roles, leaving the position open for speculation.