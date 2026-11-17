The president is in Asia to project power after a bruising midterm election. The optics aren’t good.

President Donald Trump desperately tried to cover up his ailing health as he touched down in Asia for a crucial summit. The 80-year-old landed in Manila, Philippines, at 5:33 p.m. local time on Tuesday after over 18 hours of travel.

He gingerly descended the stairs of Air Force One, whose handrails were decorated with bouquets of flowers. He gripped the rail but was disrupted by the flowers and had to let go intermittently as he focused on the steps in front of him. He stopped halfway down the stairs to pump his fist in the air. Trump, whose hair appeared darker than usual, eventually reached the bottom, where a child handed him a U.S. and a Philippine flag.

Also read Poll Of The Day: Should Congress Give Donald Trump $50B to Fix Air Traffic Control?

The president launched into a strange, cheerleader-like routine with the flags, waving them erratically before a blonde woman reached out to take them. Trump didn’t realize this and instead attempted to shake her hand. She snatched the flags and disappeared as Trump then shook hands with dignitaries who met him on the tarmac at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Trump then went straight to a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila.

There he posed for photographs with foreign leaders. Reuters pictures from the event reveal that Trump has applied a healthy dose of foundation to his right hand in an attempt to conceal deep bruising that has dogged him for much of his second term. Trump is in Asia to project power after a battering during the midterms. But some of the world leaders he’s set to meet “no longer feel intimidated by him,” diplomats said ahead of the trip.

Advertisement

“They will view the president as somewhat weakened now,” former Obama official Kurt Tong, now working at consultancy firm The Asia Group, told the“There’ll be less enthusiasm for making deals with the Trump administration,” the diplomat added. “The Chinese are already thinking about what comes next, more than about how to manage Trump,” Jonathan Czin, a former CIA analyst on China, now at the Brookings Institution, toldThe White House has attributed the president’s bruising to his “frequent handshaking” and his daily aspirin intake of 325 milligrams, which is four times what doctors typically recommend.

Aside from his bruised hands, some of Trump’s other worrying health issues include his severely swollen ankles, his slurred speech, and his habit of falling asleep during public appearances. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s