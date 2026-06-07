AIDS funding and Africa

How the shifts in foreign aid have destabilized long-effective programs in South Africa and neighboring Mozambique.

In South Africa and Mozambique, health care providers say cancellation or redirection of U.S. PEPFAR funding under the Trump administration have already endangered vulnerable people and cost lives.

A program focused on HIV prevention specifically for adolescent girls and young women ended following funding cuts by the Trump administration. What do women who benefited from DREAMS have to say? A medical facility run by a Catholic association from Italy offers historical perspective on the course of the AIDS epidemic in Mozambique, where over 10 percent of the population lives with HIV.

In South Africa, a nonprofit organization is rebooting a popular soap opera that once dramatized and educated viewers about HIV and AIDS. It's only part of their feminist mission. Changes to U.S. global health funding fall heavily on stigmatized and marginalized populations like sex workers in South Africa, who can no longer access clinics specifically serving them. Community health programs in South Africa have been heavily impacted by U.S. cuts to global aid.

At one organization which once employed over 30 workers, the four who remain tell of their experiences. NPR's Juana Summers recaps a recent reporting trip to South Africa and Mozambique focused on the current state of AIDS treatment in light of U.S. foreign aid changes. NPR's Juana Summers talk with Mike Reid, the former chief science officer of PEPFAR, about why he resigned over concerns about America's global health strategy.

NPR's Juana Summers speaks to Dr. Deborah Birx about PEPFAR and the global fight to end HIV/AIDS.





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