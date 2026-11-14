Aiden Flora Powers Iowa State Football to Pivotal Win Against Cincinnati

In a game that was expected to be high-scoring, the Bearcats wasted no time getting on the board. A big run from Cole Tabb set the tone for the game and got Cin

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Iowa State Cyclones entered Week 11 needing to get a win to keep their bowl game hopes alive. Right from the start, the Cyclones were the better team on Saturday and they came away with a 41-13 win thanks to a massive game from their star running back. , the Bearcats wasted no time getting on the board.

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A big run from Cole Tabb set the tone for the game and got Cincinnati into the red zone quickly with a 66-yard rush. The shootout would get rolling with the Cyclones responding with a nice drive of their own. Aiden Flora would get going with 22 yards on the ground and capped it off with a touchdown run to tie it up early.

On their second drive, Flora was able to break a big run for his second score of the game. It was a 77-yard rush for the star running back of Iowa State, and it gave them a 14-7 lead. With the Iowa State defense making a couple of stops, it allowed the Cyclones’ offense to keep pushing forward. The Flora show would continue both on the ground and on the third drive, it was through the air.

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The talented running back can throw the football, and he completed a 37-yard pass to Vince Benetti to set himself up for his third touchdown of the day on the ground. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Even though it might have been Flora to get things going, the other talented running back of the Cyclones, Cameron Pettaway, was able to break one open on a 70-yard reception. 15.7 points per game and has seen some nice increases in his field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora celebrates after the touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Following the touchdown by Pettaway, this game went from looking like it was going to be a wild shootout to a defensive battle.

The Cyclones played pretty well in the first half on defense, but the Bearcats finally found a way to slow down the offense of Iowa State. Considering it was 31-13 at the half, it was shocking to see no scores in the third quarter.

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Furthermore, with both teams still running the ball a lot, the pace of the game really picked up. Fortunately for Iowa State, even though things might have slowed down, their strong start to the game was enough to secure them their fifth win of the year. Iowa State was able to force some turnovers late and with their ability to run the ball, it was a pretty easy win.

Now, the Cyclones will just need to win one of their next two games to become bowl-eligible. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.