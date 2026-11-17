The Iowa State Cyclones were able to pick up a big win on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Now, with five wins, the Cyclones will be ultra-focused on g

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora runs the football against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Now, with five wins, the Cyclones will be ultra-focused on getting that sixth win in the next two games to become bowl-eligible.

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However, as the team as a whole focuses on that goal, they have seen one of their players emerge as one of the best in the country. Coming into the season, there was a ton of uncertainty about what Iowa State might be able to accomplish this year. Now, with a 5-5 record and being 3-4 in the Big 12, it’s safe to say that they have exceeded most of those expectations.

Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff deserve a ton of credit for their efforts not only getting a roster set, but also for what they have been able to accomplish on the field with an entirely new group. While most of the team did elect to leave in the transfer portal, one player that stayed was running back Aiden Flora.

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The talented running back has been rewarded for his loyalty to the program and now has emerged as the best running back in the Big 12. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Even though he really didn’t have a role on offense for the Cyclones last year, Flora showed that he was a very good special teams player.

As an opportunity came up to be the starting running back, Flora ran with it. So far this season, the sophomore has totaled 1,335 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and is averaging 7.2 yards per carry. When comparing him to other running backs in the Big 12, the numbers for Flora are impressive. The next closest running back to him is Caleb Hawkins of Oklahoma State, who has totaled 1,172 rushing yards.in the Big 12 right now.

While some of the better opponents that the Cyclones have played have been able to slow him down, he has had some video game performances in conference play. Furthermore, while running the football is the best attribute of his game, he has also totaled 85 passing yards and two passing touchdowns this year.

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Overall, Flora’s play is a main reason why the team has been able to accomplish what they have, and the Cyclones have to be ecstatic with what he has been able to accomplish. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online.

With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.