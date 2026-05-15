Aidan Turner Goes Nude, Pam St Clement Makes Surprise Cameo in Rivals Season 2

Rivals, a bawdy British drama about two competing advertising agencies in London, is back and better than ever with more sexual content boosting its popularity.

Rivals fans couldn't believe their eyes when Aidan Turner went fully nude in one raunchy scene as the bonkbuster show returned 'bigger and better than ever' on Friday.

After his character enjoys sex in the shower with Maude, the two go from love making to rowing and she kicks him out of their hotel room nude. This is when he came face to face with Pam's character before scarpering with a cereal box covering his modesty, as she asked: 'Was that Terry Wogan?

' The Irish actor, 42, who plays Declan O'Hara, even flashed EastEnders' Pam St Clement, 84, known to millions as the iconic Pat Butcher, as she made a surprise cameo in the opening episode of the second season. Season two of Rivals has seen producers ensuring they maintain their status as the 'naughtiest show on TV'.

The show has featured enough racy moments to make Rivals writer Dame Jilly Cooper proud, with the characters wasting no time stripping off and indulging in acts of passion. David Tennant's dry wit and perfect sarcastic delivery of some of his lines are one of the absolute best things about Rivals. Rivals back better than ever, with David Tennant doing his finest work in the third episode.

The show has certainly pushed boundaries in terms of sex scenes and characters throughout the show despite featuring sex and racy moments, there is still room for a wholesome scene between Lizzie and James Vereker, which is deferent from those seen in previous episodes





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