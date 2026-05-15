Aidan Turner Goes Fully Nude in One Racy Scene, Surprises Pam St Clement in Bonkbuster Show Rivals

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when Aidan Turner went fully nude in one raunchy scene of Rivals. He even surprised Pam St Clement, a true soap icon, in a surprise cameos.

Rivals fans couldn't believe their eyes when Aidan Turner went fully nude in one raunchy scene as the bonkbuster show returned 'bigger and better than ever' on Friday.

After his character enjoys sex in the shower with Maude, the two go from love making to rowing and she kicks him out of their hotel room nude. This is when he came face to face with Pam's character before scarpering with a cereal box covering his modesty, as she asked: 'Was that Terry Wogan?

' The Irish actor, 42, who plays Declan O'Hara, even flashed EastEnders' Pam St Clement, 84, known to millions as the iconic Pat Butcher, as she made a surprise cameo in the opening episode of the second season. Season two of Rivals has seen producers ensuring they maintain their status as the 'naughtiest show on TV'.

The show has featured enough racy moments to make Rivals writer Dame Jilly Cooper proud, with the characters wasting no time stripping off and indulging in acts of passion. David Tennant's dry wit and perfect sarcastic delivery of some of his lines are one of the absolute best things about Rivals. Rivals back better than ever. Rivals is back and as good as ever!

Loved the first three episodes of season 2. Rivals writer Dame Jilly Cooper has made a sweet tribute to the late author with a black and white photograph of the writer flashing up before the credits roll





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Rivals Aidan Turner Nude Scene Pam St Clement Bonkbuster Show

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