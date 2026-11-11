Aidan Miller will be given a shot to fill one of Phillies' needs in ‘27

The 22-year-old infielder would bring youthfulness, athleticism and a low salary to an aging, high-priced team.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 08: Aidan Miller #4 of the National League Fall Stars celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning during the 2026 Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game between the American League Fall Stars and the National League Fall Stars at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Sunday, November 8, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

LAS VEGAS – With a bulging payroll and a roster teeming with high-priced players on the north side of 30, the Phillies would love to fill one of their big needs with a low-salaried young player from their farm system. With that, Aidan Miller will be given the chance to win a spot in the team’s 2027 infield, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said at the general managers’ meetings Tuesday.

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“He’s not being anointed a position, but I think he has a heck of a chance to make our club in the spring,” Dombrowski said. “I think he has the capabilities. And it’s not just me. Anybody that’s seen him, including people from other organizations, agree.

You still have to earn the spot, and I’m hoping – I’m not giving it to him – but I’m hoping he does. ” Miller, 22, will finish up a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League this week. Through 16 games, he was hitting .327 with four doubles and two triples. His on-base percentage was .557.

He was 7 for 8 in stolen base attempts and he’d walked 25 times while striking out 16. A shortstop by trade, Miller has been playing third base in Arizona. The Phillies have an opening there as Alec Bohm has moved on to free agency.

If Miller can hold down that position at the major-league minimum salary – it was $780,000 last year – the Phillies can use more of their budget on adding a right-handed hitting outfielder and bullpen help. But the question exists: How big will the Phillies aim on the free-agent market?

In recent years, they’ve signed Bryce Harper and Trea Turner to deals worth $300 million or more and given huge extensions to Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola. Dombrowski said ownership has given him a generous budget this winter, but he would not say whether the payroll would equal last year’s mark of about $322 million. The Phillies’ 2027 payroll, with arbitration estimates, already projects to be in the neighborhood of $290 million.

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That might impact their ability to pursue top free-agent outfielders Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki, as well as Adrian Morejon, the top reliever on the market.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Dombrowski answered when asked if he anticipated doing business at the top of the market this winter.

“I guess it just depends on what ends up happening with different things. And one of the things -- we have a lot of high-end salary players. And they’re not young. They’re not old.

But they’re in that age bracket where you have to make a decision. Maybe we have enough high-end players and we need to complement them with other players overall. That’s a decision we have to make. But I’m not necessarily looking for our club to continue to get older.

So, you kind of factor all those things in and make a decision. ”“No question,” Dombrowski said.

“I’ve said this before and I mean it: Aidan Miller would have played with us last year. And he’d have been a good player for us last year at some point. We didn’t get there. It’s just how life goes.

I can’t control that. But he goes to Arizona and I bet if you check around, he was one of the best players in the Arizona Fall League. If not the best, then he’s right there.

“So, he’d be a really important piece for us because he brings youthfulness, he brings athleticism, he walks. I mean, that’s in addition to his pure abilities for driving the ball, which he has. So, it would be great for us. I don’t want to say he’s definitely on the club, but the guys that are winning awards right now and nominated for them -- he’s as good as those guys.

He just didn’t stay healthy. He’s healthy now. ”Third base may be where the Phillies currently have a need, but there remains uncertainty at shortstop. Turner has to improve defensively to stay at the position.

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If the Phillies have to make a quick pivot to someone else next season, Miller could be an option, along with Bryson Stott and prospect Bryan Rincon.

“They’re all possibilities,” Dombrowski said. “Hopefully we don’t have to use any of them. Hopefully it works with , and, who knows, maybe there’s somebody else that we end up adding to the mix. ” The Phillies are looking for a utility infielder, someone to fill the role of Edmundo Sosa, who has become a free agent.

“We have to have an outfielder,” he said. “But is that more important than other things? I guess that depends on who the outfielder is.

“I can’t tell you what our No. 1 need is. We have a lot of core players, a lot of guys we like. It’s not starting pitching. It’s not a closer.

But I think you look at all the different areas where you think you can improve upon -- and, of course, you always can improve – but just areas you can get better, and then you weigh the finances that you have available and then you decide on which ones you’re going to address most prominently. That’s how I kind of line it up.

It could go in a lot of different ways depending upon the cost of players, who’s available and how do we like this guy.

“We’re looking at addressing all of them, an outfielder, some right-handed hitting, utility infielder, a little bit in the bullpen. We like our right-handed relief, not that we can’t get better. Ideally, we need another left-hander. Starting pitching depth.

Are we going to do it all? I don’t know. It might be hard because they all cost money, too. ” Dombrowski is trying to address these needs as the current labor agreement between owners and players is set to expire on December 1.

At that point, the game will shut down and there will be a moratorium on all baseball business until there’s a new agreement.

“We’re having conversations with other clubs and agents,” he said. “If there’s a move to be made that we think makes sense, we’ll do it. But I’m also not going to rush into things if we don’t think it’s a wise thing to do. ”