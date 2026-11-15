Aidan Miller Receives Bold Prediction for Phillies Opening Day Plans

Philadelphia Phillies star prospect Aidan Miller has been a major topic of discussion recently. The team’s president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, sp

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The team’s president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, spoke very highly of the talented infielder, giving the impression that he willThere is still a lot of time between now and Opening Day, which could very well be delayed because of owners potentially locking out the players in early December.

However, whenever baseball is played next year, expect Miller to be a big part of the plans in Philadelphia. At least, that is what Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia thinks will happen. During a recent appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic, the MLB beat writer made a bold prediction: he anticipates Miller will break camp with the team for whenever the season starts.

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“Yeah, whenever it starts, yeah, I mean if you’re, if you’re asking me to give you an answer now, I do anticipate him being probably their Opening Day third baseman. He’s also a shortstop by trade, but they are committed to giving Trea Turner one more look there and I don’t think they’re going to back off that,” Salisbury said. Alec Bohm is currently a free agent, which has created an opening at third base.

He didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the Phillies and is already speaking to other teams, including the New York Yankees and New York Mets. It certainly feels as if Bohm’s tenure in Philadelphia is coming to an end.

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Unless the Phillies re-sign Luis Arraez and he takes over at second base again, prompting Bryson Stott to go from the keystone to the hot corner, there is a spot available on the Opening Day roster for third base.as the player to fill that roster spot. He would provide the team with an infusion of youth, something they need more of with such an aging core. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T.

Realmuto and Turner are all going to be at least 33 years old during the 2027 campaign. Given how expensive the top of their roster is, having an affordable rookie contract like Miller on the salary cap would be nice as well. It would enable Dombrowski to spend more money elsewhere, whether it is the outfield or a high-leverage left-handed bullpen arm.

As long as the top-rated prospect can remain healthy, he is going to be under consideration for the Opening Day lineup; he was knocking on the door of a roster spot heading into spring training in 2026 before the back injuries flared up. Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism.

During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

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In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.