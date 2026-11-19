After missing all but two weeks with a back injury, Miller starred in the Arizona Fall League. A bigger role could be ahead for the Phillies’ top position prospect.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Aidan Miller’s 2026 season ended where his 2025 campaign was supposed to — in the Arizona Fall League. In between, a back injury shelved the Phillies ’ top position player prospect for not just the 2025 AFL, but all but two weeks of his 2026 minor league season.

With help from Tom Brady’s TB12 chain of training and recovery centers, Miller, 22, made it back for the final two weeks of the minor league season, playing three games for double-A Reading on the way to its first Eastern League title in 25 years. From there he closed out what he considered a “long year” with 16 games in the AFL, where he dazzled with a .557 on-base percentage to go with a .327 batting average, seven stolen bases and six extra-base hits.

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His performance earned him a start at third base in the Arizona Fall Stars Game. But most importantly, Miller is healthy as he goes into the offseason.

“I feel amazing, man,” Miller said. “I feel like it’s a thing of the past, so looking to go into spring training next year, if there is one, on a good note and yeah, I’m ready for it. ” And as president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski alluded to during the general manager’s meetings in Las Vegas last week, Miller could be in the mix to make the opening day roster .

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With Trea Turner remaining at shortstop for now and third baseman Alec Bohm a free agent, Miller appears to be a serious contender to be the Phillies’ opening day third baseman. Drafted in the first round in 2023 as a shortstop, Miller said a return to third base has felt natural this fall.

“I played it growing up, in high school, travel ball and all that,” Miller said. “So coming to pro ball, my first time really playing shortstop was in pro ball. And then, moving back over to third, I kind of feel like it’s my home spot. It feels good.

I mean, there’s a little bit of adjustments I’ve got to make over there with bunt defenses, positioning, and all that, but it’s not too much different from shortstop. ” Miller said he has not discussed the prospect of playing the outfield with the Phillies, but he would certainly be open to it if asked.

“I haven’t heard anything about outfield,” Miller said. “I mean, if that ends up being the case, then that’s totally OK with me. But I haven’t heard anything from them. ” Miller has impressed scouts with his ability to hit for contact.

Graded as just an average runner by MLB Pipeline, Miller believes his ability to run the bases may be underrated by talent evaluators. He swiped 59 bases in 116 minor league games in 2025. One spectator who has been impressed with Miller throughout the fall is Phillies outfield prospect and fellow first-round pick Dante Nori. He had a front-row seat to watch Miller in the AFL as they played for the Saguaros, and roomed together in Surprise.

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“I mean, he’s a five-tool guy,” Nori said. “Wherever he goes, he wins. He helps the team win. I haven’t really lived with him, ever, so to live down here with him, it’s been great.

Every day, we’re sitting on the couch, chopping it up, always watching stuff, always just feeding questions off each other. The Phillies got a dog in him and absolutely, he’s going to help the big-league team as soon as they open back up. ” While the impending work stoppage casts uncertainty over 2027, Miller plans to prepare for the season as he normally would.

Having spent the past few offseasons with his parents in the greater Clearwater area, Miller recently moved out and got a place with his girlfriend in Tarpon Springs.

“It’s weird, it’s my first time kind of going through this,” Miller said of the expected lockout. “So, just kind of take it day-by-day, and see what happens. If there’s a spring training, that’s awesome, but if there’s not, I’ll figure it out.

“I’m going to train in Clearwater all offseason. We have a great strength coach down there, Ryan Maedel. He was my double-A strength coach last year. So, we’re going to work together all offseason, and just continue building on what got me back onto the field. ”