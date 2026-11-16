Aidan Hutchinson has a season-ending knee injury, an anonymous source is telling AP. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell said more would be known about Hutchinson’s injury when the team returned to the United States.

Dr. Christopher Cooke, an orthopedic surgeon at DMC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine spoke about how quickly he expects an injury like Aidan Hutchinson's to heal.

Sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport there could also be damage to his meniscus.against the New England Patriots, but they lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to an injury early in the international game. Initial tests also revealed concerns about his meniscus. He received an MRI in Germany and will have more tests once the Lions are back in town.

Also read Jack Campbell Aidan Hutchinson NFL Injuries Detroit Lions Update

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson appeared to injure his right knee while celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first quarter of Sunday's international game in Germany. After taking down Maye, who also appeared to be injured on the play, Hutchinson jumped into the air to celebrate but landed awkwardly and grabbed his right knee.

He walked off the field under his own power and visited the blue medical tent on the sideline before walking to the locker room. Dan Campbell called the trip to Germany a "business trip," all season, and the Lions took care of it all. Campbell, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and other Lions players all talked about the experience of playing internationally.

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Later on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation spoke anonymously with The Associated Press to say that Hutchinson has a season-ending right knee injury. Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters more would be known about Hutchinson’s injury when the team returned to the United States.

"Any time you lose a player like that and you don’t know the entirety of it ... it hurts a little bit," Campbell said. FOX 2 Sports director Dan Miller with the call as the Lions dominated the Patriots 35-10 in Germany for an international victory. The Lions have won five straight games to surge into a first-place tie in the NFC North with Minnesota and Chicago.

Green Bay is in last place in the stout division with a 6-4 record. All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell is on injured reserve with a neck injury after a tackle left him motionless on the turf and sent him to the hospital. Hutchinson had six sacks in nine games this season, giving him 49 career sacks since Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick in 2022.

Information in this article was taken from Sunday’s Lions game in Germany, from an anonymous source who spoke with the Associated Press and comments from Lions head coach Dan Campbell.