Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear in Munich

Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL during the NFL International Series game against the New England Patriots in Munich, ending his season on November 15.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a catastrophic leg injury during the National Football League International Series matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 15. The 26-year-old star player sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee at Munich's Allianz Arena, an injury that effectively ends his 2025 season.

Hutchinson's Injury Details and Recovery

Hutchinson was visibly assisted by medical staff and required the use of a wheelchair shortly after the injury occurred. Reports indicate that he received an initial MRI scan in Germany to assess the extent of the damage to his right knee. The Lions have not yet issued an official statement regarding his long-term prognosis, but ESPN reported on Monday, November 16, that the star will miss the remainder of the season.

Also read Aidan Hutchinson suffers season-ending injury after tearing ACL in right knee

Further medical evaluations are scheduled to take place once Hutchinson returns to the United States. ESPN noted that there are concerns about additional damage to his knee, specifically involving his meniscus. This potential secondary injury adds complexity to his rehabilitation timeline and underscores the severity of the trauma sustained during the game.

Game Context and Final Score

The injury occurred during a dominant performance by the Detroit Lions, who defeated the New England Patriots with a final score of 35-10. Hutchinson was seen leaving the stadium using crutches, highlighting the immediate impact of the injury on his mobility. Despite the loss of their captain, the Lions maintained their composure and secured a convincing victory in this high-profile international fixture.

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Head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the difficulty of losing a player of Hutchinson's caliber. Campbell, who is 50 years old, stated that the team stepped up in Hutchinson's wake and played for their teammate. He emphasized that while the loss does not make things easy, the squad showed resilience and unity during the critical moments of the match.

Other NFL Updates and Emotional Moments

While the Lions celebrated their win, other notable emotional moments unfolded across the league. Kirk Cousins, the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, was visibly overcome with emotion after leading his team to a 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Cousins, who is 38 years old, told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry that returning to Lambeau Field was a deeply emotional experience for him.

In other news, Boston Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who is 51 years old, addressed the travel status of his player Drake. Mayo stated on WEEI that Drake stayed back in Germany for additional caution and safety checks. He confirmed that Drake was healthy and expected to travel back to the United States shortly. Mayo noted that the injury to Hutchinson was not intentional and was simply a part of the physical nature of the game.

Looking Ahead: Schedule and Future Matches

The Detroit Lions are scheduled to return to action on Sunday, November 22, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will need to adjust their defensive strategy significantly without Hutchinson, who served as a captain for the squad. The New England Patriots, meanwhile, enter their bye week before traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 29.

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In related sports news, former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who is 42 years old, shared graphic images of her recovery from recent leg surgery. She posted photos and videos on social media on Saturday, November 14, showing her left leg immediately following the operation. This update highlights the physical toll that professional athletes endure, mirroring the challenges now facing Hutchinson as he begins his recovery journey.