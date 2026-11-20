Detroit Lions star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson posts message on social media.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson celebrates a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectUnfortunately for the former first-round pick, the injury suffered was self-induced, jumping in celebration early in the game against the New England Patriots.

Hutchinson expressed he has celebrated in that fashion many times, but now that he is facing months of grueling rehabilitation for another significant injury, he has made the decision to stop celebrating by leaping in the air. But even something like this won’t hold me back. I can ask why over and over again, but it’ll never make sense. All I can do is surrender to the path.

Also read Giants’ Cam Skattebo eliminating backflips after Aidan Hutchinson injury

Only God knows why and I trust in Him. Kelvin Sheppard, Detroit's second-year defensive coordinator, is now tasked again with figuring out how to navigate the remainder of the season after losing a star defender. Just recently, lineabcker Jack Campbell was placed on the injured reserve after suffering a neck injury at Ford Field.

"Kind of the elephant in the room is, we lost another one of our captains on Sunday due to a very unfortunate incident," said Sheppard. "So, I'll just put it out there right now, the same thing I told the unit when we met yesterday, that there's no replacing Aidan Hutchinson. And that's not just in this building, that's in this league. I think he'sand edge player in this league.

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He's the best I've ever played with. He's the best I've ever coached. He's the best I've ever seen with my two eyes. That's just my small, humble opinion.

"That's what I've always thought of Hutch and he knows that. The person that he is, the player that is, he's everything that you want in a man," Sheppard continued.

"The way he goes about his day, the way he goes about life, it's a lot more than just football that we'll miss with losing his presence, but now there's weight. And what we can't do is think one person is going to carry that weight or think who's going to be the guy.

It's going to take all 11 to pick up a little piece of that weight and then I believe we all can be able to carry it.

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