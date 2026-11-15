Aidan Hutchinson Feared to Have Significant Knee Injury, Could Miss Rest of Season

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that could keep him out for the foreseeable future, according to NFL insiders. The team is seeking second opinions after Hutchinson was injured during a sack celebration in Munich.

The Detroit Lions released an official update regarding defensive end Aidan Hutchinson after he sustained a potential knee injury during the team's Sunday, November 15 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The team confirmed that Hutchinson, 26, underwent an MRI following the incident and will seek second opinions on the severity of the damage before making any formal announcements about his availability for the rest of the 2025 NFL season. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Hutchinson is now feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that will keep him off the field for the foreseeable future and could very well end up cutting his season short.

Also read Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Knee Injury in Munich; Lions Lead Patriots 7-3

Aidan Hutchinson Knee Injury Occurs Munich

Hutchinson was playing in Munich when the injury occurred during a third-down play. The defensive end successfully sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and, while celebrating the stop, fell to the turf and clutched his knee. He did a spinning jump after taking Maye to the ground, but landed awkwardly and could be seen grabbing at his knee as he fell to the ground. Hutchinson limped off the field and went to the locker room.

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He had initially been listed as questionable with a knee injury before eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the game. This event marks a significant moment for the team as they assess the physical toll on their star player during an international regular-season game. The team noted that this situation would be the second time in three seasons that Hutchinson's campaign ended prematurely due to injury.

The Lions are moving cautiously, emphasizing that no official statement regarding the athlete's future participation will be released until all medical reviews are complete and independent opinions are gathered. Hutchinson has not yet addressed this new injury or shared his current medical prognosis with the public.

Hutchinson Reflects 2024 Gruesome Leg Injury

However, he previously spoke openly about a gruesome injury suffered during a 2024 game in which he fractured his tibia and fibula. That setback forced him to sit out the remainder of that season, though he successfully made his return for the 2025 campaign. Reflecting on his previous recovery, Hutchinson described the stark contrast between playing at the highest level of football and being unable to perform basic tasks like walking to the bathroom.

He stated that such events humble a person and foster a deep sense of gratitude for health. He mentioned that he now views leaving a game as a reminder to be thankful for his physical well-being, regardless of the final result on the scoreboard. Detroit Lions superfan Eminem provided a brief reaction to the news of the potentially season-ending injury. The rapper, aged 51, posted a short message on the social media platform X expressing his shock and support.

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Detroit Lions Other Campbell Injury Concerns

The team has experienced other significant injury concerns recently, including linebacker Campbell, who was carted off the field on Sunday, October 13, during a victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Another incident involved Campbell on November 1, where he appeared unable to move after a tackle. He was immobilized by training staff and taken to a local hospital.

Campbell later expressed thanks for the support received, noting that he had full movement in his lower body and was making progress in his upper body. He remained optimistic about his recovery process, taking things one day at a time. The uncertainty surrounding Aidan Hutchinson's knee injury presents a critical challenge for the Detroit Lions as they plan their defensive strategy for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

The team's decision to gather second opinions indicates a serious concern regarding the extent of the damage. Fans and analysts will now wait for the medical team to release further details on whether Hutchinson can return to the field.