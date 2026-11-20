Aidan Hutchinson broke his silence on Instagram after his torn ACL, promising to return stronger and vowing that jump celebrations are now behind him.

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Also read Giants' Cam Skattebo says he's done doing signature backflip celebration

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. LIONS' STAR HURT CELEBRATING SACK OF PATRIOTS’ DRAKE MAYE AS BOTH INJURED ON POSSIBLY SEASON-ALTERING PLAY And the news that comes out of Hutchinson's message is that he is done with celebrations that require him to take flight.

"I honestly can’t believe it," Hutchinson wrote. "I’ve jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me. "I can ask why over and over again, but it’ll never make sense. All I can do is surrender to the path.

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Only God knows why and I trust in Him. Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions goes down with an injury while celebrating a sack during an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2026. There's wisdom and faith here. But perhaps the smartest thing Hutchinson wrote was next.

"Hold down the fort 'til I’m back, boys. " Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions goes down with an injury while celebrating a sack during the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena on Nov. 15, 2026, in Munich, Germany.is that the celebration he's done so many times will not be repeated because the chance of an injury repeat will never go away.

Hutchinson is not going to risk another seemingly preventable injury by continuing to do the thing that got him hurt in the first place. New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo does a flip to celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders in East Rutherford, N.J. , Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

, whose team lost its best pass rusher, said this week he wasn't preventing his players from celebrating in whatever fashion they wished. And Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said there are a lot of teachable moments from games every week that he puts on tape and shows his team in a meeting. But that Hutchinson's injury wouldn't be one of those because he's not going to orchestrate celebrations that are acceptable or not.