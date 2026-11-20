Detroit Lions star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson sent a message after suffering a season-ending injury.

Professional athletes put so much time and dedication into their craft, so any major injury is heartbreaking to see. Butduring the team's victory over the New England Patriots—just flat-out unlucky.

Celebrating big plays is and always will be part of theand any sport, for that matter, so when Hutchinson tore his ACL after celebrating a sack, it's impossible not to feel bad. However, after what most would consider a "freak injury," Hutchinson sounds like he's focused on moving forward and returning to the high level of play fans see every week.

Also read 4 Key Lions Facing Most Pressure With Hutchinson Out

The Lions pass rusher made that much known in histhat his backflip celebration is one fans may not see often, if at all, anymore. Skatteo spoke about it after hearing of Hutchinson's torn ACL..

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“I’m saying yeah . Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that. ’ That ain’t going to happen to me. ” The unfortunate setback came on a play where it felt like everything that could have gone wrong did, as Hutchinson's injury came moments after a sack on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and resulted in an ankle injury that could sideline him for an extended period.

Hutchinson previously suffered a season-ending injury in 2024, when he broke his tibia and fibula, but he returned to play all 17 regular-season games in 2025. The 26-year-old rebounded after that setback with 14.5 sacks last year, and through nine games in 2026, he had totaled 24 combined tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble.