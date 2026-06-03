Aida Turturro Reveals She Mistook Near-Fatal Heart Attack for Hernia

Actress Aida Turturro, known for The Sopranos, shares how she initially dismissed her heart attack symptoms as a hiatal hernia,leading to emergency bypass surgery and a renewed focus on health advocacy.

Aida Turturro , acclaimed for her role as Janice Soprano on the iconic HBO series The Sopranos , has publicly shared a harrowing health experience from 2018, revealing that she initially misinterpreted the signs of a nearly fatal heart attack as symptoms of a pre-existing hiatal hernia .

The 63-year-old actress detailed her close call during a candid conversation with her former co-star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, emphasizing the critical importance of listening to one's body and seeking immediate medical attention. Turturro explained that she had been enduring chest pains for some time but dismissed their seriousness because a hiatal hernia, a condition where the top of the stomach bulges through an opening in the diaphragm, can produce similar discomfort.

Her situation escalated when, after a concerned friend suggested calling an ambulance, she insisted she was fine and even managed to walk to her own house. The turning point came after she contacted a doctor using a number provided by her cousin. That physician quickly recognized the severity of her symptoms and advised her to see a cardiologist without delay. Upon consulting the specialist, Turturro was given life-altering news: she had suffered a heart attack.

She was immediately rushed into emergency surgery, where doctors discovered that her coronary arteries were dangerously clogged, with blockages ranging from 88 to 99 percent. This necessitated a quadruple bypass, a complex procedure that saved her life. Reflecting on the ordeal with characteristic resilience and humor, Turturro quipped, Now I'm bionic, and I've always been bionic, possibly hinting at the use of a medical device in her recovery.

She directly linked her health crisis to her long-standing battle with type 2 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with in 2001, stating, Diabetes is the number one cause of heart disease. She poignantly noted, I could've died, I should've died then, but I didn't, expressing profound gratitude for her survival. Turturro concluded her story with a powerful message to the public, urging everyone to prioritize their health.

She advised, We can always do better but it's really about, don't do nothing. You can't help your kids, you can't help your family if you don't do you. Get everybody involved this is a priority. This is our life, we're doing this together.

Her disclosure carries additional weight given the tragic loss of her Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2013. Turturro's narrative serves as a stark reminder of the insidious nature of heart disease, especially for individuals with diabetes, and underscores the potentially fatal consequences of dismissing warning signs.

Her experience advocates for proactive health management, regular check-ups, and heeding the advice of medical professionals, while also highlighting the vital support system provided by friends and family during medical emergencies. Ultimately, her story is one of survival, personal responsibility, and a passionate call to action for others to take charge of their well-being





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Aida Turturro Heart Attack Hiatal Hernia Quadruple Bypass Diabetes Heart Disease The Sopranos Jamie-Lynn Sigler Health Advocacy

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