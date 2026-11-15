Aid to the Church in Need Report Highlights Global Christian Persecution Crisis

New ACN analysis reveals 220 million Christians face persecution. Severe violence in Africa and state repression in Asia drive record levels of religious harassment worldwide.

A damning new report by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) exposes escalating violence against Christians globally, detailing incidents ranging from mass burnings and village destructions to the abduction and forced marriage of young girls. The findings underscore a severe deterioration of religious freedom, with worshippers facing Islamist attacks in Africa and state-sponsored repression in Asia.

Recent data from the Pew Research Center indicates that Christians encountered harassment in 165 countries during 2023. This group was targeted more frequently than any other religious community, marking a significant rise amid record-high global religious hostility.

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Global Persecution Statistics And Scope

ACN estimates that approximately 220 million Christians are directly exposed to persecution. Their report, titled Persecuted and Forgotten? 2024-26, analyzed conditions across 18 nations and found that the situation had worsened in 55 percent of them since the previous assessment.

The disparity in targeting is growing at a time when overall harassment of religious groups has reached unprecedented levels. Christians remain the most targeted demographic, facing a spectrum of abuse that extends from verbal intimidation to physical attacks and lethal violence.

Africa Terror Hotspots And Militant Tactics

Africa has emerged as one of the most dangerous regions for Christians, with six of the ten countries most affected by terrorism in the Global Terrorism Index 2026 located on the continent. Burkina Faso ranked second, followed by Niger in third place, Nigeria in fourth, Mali in fifth, Somalia in seventh, and the Democratic Republic of Congo in eighth.

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Cameroon and Mozambique also featured among the 20 most affected countries. In northern Nigeria and across the central Sahel, militants have systematically attacked churches, murdered clergy, and driven Christian communities from their homes.

Nigeria Displacement And Sexual Violence

Kidnappings, killings, and beheadings have become widespread in the region. In Nigeria's Middle Belt, repeated assaults on predominantly Christian settlements have contributed to a displacement crisis involving more than 3.5 million people, including at least one million Christians.

Religious restrictions persist in several northern Nigerian states, where blasphemy laws form part of state penal codes. These include the destruction of alcohol, bans on eating publicly during Ramadan even for non-Muslims, and arrests for non-compliance.

Forced Conversions And Personal Ordeals

Women and girls have been particularly vulnerable to abduction and forced conversion. Data shows that Christians accounted for approximately 95 percent of the women and girls held during the peak of jihadist kidnappings over the past decade.

Many captives were pressured to abandon Christianity, subjected to sexual violence, and forced into marriages with their abductors. The past 18 months have seen numerous kidnappings of Christian children and worshippers attending churches.

Solomon Ako, a 33-year-old Christian from northern Nigeria, described his ordeal after being abducted near Zaria. He recalled being held with other captives in freezing water, submerged up to their necks for hours, and beaten with whips when refusing to convert.

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Deadly Attacks In Nigeria And Mozambique

One of the deadliest attacks occurred overnight on June 13, 2025, when Fulani militants stormed the town of Yelewata. Approximately 98 percent of the population is Christian, and more than 200 were massacred while around 3,000 people fled.

Attackers shot, macheted, and burned victims alive in temporary accommodation buildings, shouting Allahu Akbar. Meanwhile, Islamist militants in Mozambique have declared intentions to establish a caliphate.

Since 2017, an estimated 1,000 Christians have been killed in Cabo Delgado. Reports document beheadings, the abduction of children, and the destruction of churches and homes in the region.

Ongoing Violence And Regional Instability

Violence continued in November 2025, when five Christians were killed in Nampula, northern Mozambique, including one who was beheaded. Terrorists attacked settlements, set hundreds of houses alight, and abducted women and children.

In Burkina Faso, Islamist groups control at least 40 percent of the country. Christians face pressure to adopt extremist customs, including prescribed dress codes, while others have been executed.

Sudan's ongoing civil war has also had a devastating impact on Christian communities, further compounding the global crisis of religious persecution highlighted by the ACN report.