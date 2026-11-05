AI Virtual Try-On Privacy Lawsuit Against MAC Cosmetics Proceeds Amid BIPA Claims

A lawsuit against MAC Cosmetics alleges unauthorized facial geometry scanning for virtual makeup try-ons, highlighting strict biometric privacy laws like BIPA and GDPR.

Legal challenges targeting artificial intelligence-driven virtual try-on tools are intensifying as privacy regulations struggle to keep pace with rapid technological adoption. A pending lawsuit against MAC Cosmetics, a subsidiary of Estee Lauder Companies Inc, centers on allegations that the brand's digital beauty tools collected users' facial geometry without obtaining the mandatory written consent required under Illinois biometric privacy statutes.

BIPA Compliance and Facial Geometry Scanning

The Biometric Information Privacy Act, known as BIPA, is the specific Illinois statute that has become the primary legal hurdle for retailers deploying face-scanning technology. This law mandates that any entity collecting biometric identifiers must secure written consent from the individual prior to data capture. The legislation defines biometric data broadly to include facial geometry, a category that encompasses the same underlying data structures used by smartphone fingerprint and facial recognition systems for device unlocking.

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The litigation against MAC Cosmetics commenced with claims that the retailer deployed virtual try-on features to scan customer facial structures for makeup previews. This activity allegedly occurred without the explicit written permission required by BIPA. A motion to dismiss the case, filed by MAC in June 2026, was denied by the presiding court. The legal proceeding remains active, leaving the company subject to potential liability as the case moves forward.

Contrasting Legal Outcomes for Estee Lauder

While the MAC case proceeds, the legal landscape for Estee Lauder presents a contrasting outcome in a separate but related matter. A previous lawsuit accused Estee Lauder of failing to warn customers that their biometric information was being collected when they utilized online tools requiring photo submissions or live camera feeds. In that instance, a judge dismissed the claims because the plaintiff failed to demonstrate that Estee Lauder possessed the capability to identify specific customers from the scans. This judicial decision highlights the importance of demonstrable identification risks in biometric litigation.

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Global Data Protection Standards and GDPR

Retailers operating online must navigate a complex web of overlapping privacy regimes due to their cross-border presence. In the European Union, the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, has established the ground rules for personal data processing since 2018. Under GDPR, data handling must be lawful, fair, and transparent to the data subject. Companies are permitted to collect only the minimum necessary data for the specific purpose disclosed to the user.

The GDPR imposes strict limitations on data retention, requiring that personally identifying information be kept only for as long as necessary to fulfill the stated purpose. Furthermore, entities acting as data controllers must ensure the accuracy of the data and maintain its security, integrity, and confidentiality, often through encryption. The burden of proof rests entirely on the company to demonstrate compliance with every principle of the regulation.

Corporate Data Retention Policies for Try-On Tools

Leading technology providers have published distinct policies regarding the storage of user data for virtual fitting features. OpenAI states that reference photos used for ChatGPT's try-on functionality are retained to allow shoppers to reuse them in the future without re-uploading. Users can manage these images by navigating to Settings, selecting Personalization, and accessing Reference photos, where files can be replaced or deleted at any time.

Google maintains a different approach to biometric data handling during its virtual try-on experiences. The company states that while uploaded photos are saved for convenience to avoid repeated uploads, it does not collect or store biometric data during the process. Google asserts that the photos are not used for training generative AI models and are never shared with other Google products, services, or third-party affiliates.