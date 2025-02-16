AI Tutors: Helping Students Ace Exams and Navigate the Digital Age

This article explores the increasing use of AI tools like ChatGPT to assist students with homework and exam preparation. It features the story of Phil Birchenall, who built a customized ChatGPT for his daughter to help her with math, and highlights the growing trend of parents utilizing AI to support their children's learning. The article also discusses the debate surrounding AI's impact on student learning, with some educators praising its potential to make learning more accessible while others express concerns about its potential to foster dependence on technology and hinder critical thinking skills. Finally, it touches on the evolving landscape of AI tools, with platforms like OpenAI and Anthropic incorporating source citations and other features to address concerns about transparency and accountability.

Roughly two years ago, Phil Birchenall's 11-year-old daughter, Daisy, was struggling with math. 'She's a bright girl,' Birchenall, an AI consultant based in a suburb of Manchester, England, told Business Insider. Yet her long division skills were preventing her from excelling in the standardized tests known as SATs, which are required for secondary school in the UK. Birchenall said he last learned math in the 1980s, and problem-solving techniques had evolved since then.

While he could have hired a tutor, he opted for a more personal and cost-effective approach: he built a GPT, a customizable version of ChatGPT, one evening to help his daughter catch up. 'I fed in all of the subject areas that Daisy was falling behind on. I added in that she was in the UK, and she was doing a SAT,' he said. To keep her engaged, he gave it the personality of a dog, inspired by his daughter's love for their cocker spaniel. It didn't take more than a few weeks with the 'tutor' for Daisy to improve significantly. 'She smashed her SATs in the end,' he said. Parents in the US also share the stress of homework and exam preparation. Nearly 60% of parents said they struggle to help their children with homework, according to a September 2024 survey of 1,006 parents of students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the US, conducted by Prodigy, a maker of educational games. Math may be the most dreaded subject. Over 80% of parents said they avoid helping their children with it, while 20% of parents shy away from science, and 19% steer clear of language arts. And they're turning to generative AI for assistance — 44% of parents said they use ChatGPT to find answers to their children's homework. Data shows that students rely heavily on ChatGPT for homework, as visits often spike while school is in session. But the merits of the bot are still being debated. Educators who support it say it can make assignments more approachable, helping students overcome writer's block or guiding them through math problems. Critics worry that it could foster a kind of mental inertia, with students outsourcing too much intellectual work to a chatbot. Stephen Salaka, a software engineering director from Florida, and his 14-year-old son both identify as neurodivergent. They excel under clear directions but tend to struggle with more open-ended, creative work. He said they turn to ChatGPT to work things out through the Socratic method. 'He'll get an assignment, it'll be like, hey, draw a poster about, you know, the Civil War or something. It's very nebulous,' he told BI. The bot helps his son get organized, articulate his thoughts, and move forward with the assignment. As generative AI technology becomes more integrated into students' lives, Salaka encourages parents to help them cultivate new critical thinking skills. 'At some point in time, AI work is going to be distinguishable from human sources, and because of that, there's no way for us to track the provenance of information,' Salaka said. 'So disinformation, deepfakes, all of these things are going to become much more prevalent as we move forward.' Students, he said, should learn to start asking questions like: 'Is that source valid? What is the rationale behind that source to say, hey, this is true? Are there other sources that corroborate?' For now, AI tools are beginning to display sources in their outputs. Earlier this month, OpenAI launched 'deep research', a new agent that conducts extensive research online, synthesizes it, and documents its outputs with 'clear citations and a summary of its thinking.' In January, Anthropic launched Citations, an API feature that lets its chatbot, Claude, provide 'detailed references to the exact sentences and passages it uses to generate responses.' AI-powered search engine, Perplexity, also includes footnotes linking to original sources in every answer it generates. There are still many parents who are apprehensive about tools like ChatGPT, according to Audrey Wisch, cofounder of Curious Cardinals, a tutoring and mentorship network based in San Francisco. Over the past 20 months, Wisch has taught over 75 workshops for parents on how to use AI to optimize their productivity. Before the workshops, she asks parents to fill out a registration form detailing their AI anxieties, among other points, and has collected more than 2,000 responses to date. 'They have this anxiety that they're going to screw up their kids,' she said. 'So there's just so much fear and there's so much misunderstanding. I think some of the biggest fears are cutting corners — will my kid not know how to write?' Curious Cardinals pairs students in kindergarten through 12th grade with mentors to help them with schoolwork, pursue passion projects, or provide career guidance, and has incorporated AI education into those services. Wisch said that a few parents have started asking for AI mentoring, too. 'We have two mentors who are teaching moms AI one on one,' she said





