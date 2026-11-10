AI Traffic Outperforms Non-AI Traffic in Ecommerce Metrics

AI-generated web traffic is delivering 83 percent higher revenue per visit than traditional channels, according to Adobe Analytics, with engagement and conversion rates also surging as AI agents become key online gatekeepers.

AI traffic, or web visits generated by clicks on links from AI platforms, is outperforming non-AI traffic in conversion, revenue per visit and engagement, according to Vivek Pandya, director at In September, AI traffic generated 83 percent higher revenue per visit than non-AI traffic, which includes traditional methods of attracting new customers online such as emails, paid search and social media.said this is the largest gap recorded so far this year.

The company forecasts this revenue-per-visit advantage to double this holiday season.

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“In just 12 months, AI traffic has gone from being worth less than half of a typical visit to nearly twice as much,” Pandya said in a blog post onRetailers are seeing stronger customer engagement. Visitors brought about by AI sources spend 73 percent more time on the website, view 25 percent more pages per visit and add 53 percent more to their carts than non-AI visitors.

These insights are based on online transactions, covering over 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, 100 million stock keeping units, and 18 product categories. Adobe also polled more than 5,000 U.S. respondents in September to provide additional context. Consider online retail conversion, or the rate at which a visit becomes a purchase. In August 2025, Adobe said AI traffic converted 9 percent worse than its non-AI counterpart.

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By September 2026, Adobe said AI traffic converted 90 percent better than non-AI traffic, the highest the company has observed to date. AI agents are fast becoming the internet’s newest gatekeepers, deciding what gets seen and what gets lost in obscurity. This makes AI visibility a priority for any brand that wants to stay competitive.

However, some brands are struggling to keep up with this change. The average U.S. retail homepage scored 63 percent on Adobe’s Citation Readability Score, which measures how much of a webpage’s content AI can effectively comprehend and cite. This means more than a third of the content is not visible to AI. AI traffic will only get busier.

Adobe said AI traffic to U.S. retail sites grew 71 percent year over year in September. This is projected to climb even higher year-over-year in the coming weeks: 159 percent on The last two months of the year will be critical for retailers. This holiday season is expected to top last year, when Adobe estimated online sales reached a record of $257.8 billion. Adobe forecasts sales to grow 6.7 percent to $275.1 billion.

“As the busiest shopping season of the year approaches, that shift is turning AI from an emerging source of traffic into one of the most valuable acquisition channels,” Pandya said. Deutsche Umwelthilfe wants the ultra fast fashion company to make a legally binding commitment not to sell products that contain dangerous amounts of "forever chemicals. "