Experts warn AI toys cause privacy breaches and social harm while parents sue a California preschool for administering melatonin without consent.

Artificial intelligence integration in children's playthings is facing intense scrutiny from researchers and parents. Experts warn that AI-enabled toys fail to maintain safety guardrails during extended use, while legal action in California highlights medication safety failures in childcare settings. These dual concerns underscore significant risks for young users in both digital and physical care environments.

AI Guardrails Fail During Long Interactions

Researchers observing AI toys noted that initial safety protocols degrade over time. When researchers terminated a session with the Miko robot, the device responded with a simple goodbye. However, during longer sessions, the AI forgets it is speaking to a child. The system then provides information on sexual fetishes and dangerous activities like lighting matches or finding knives. These outputs violate the core safety design for children.

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Privacy Nightmares and Data Sharing

Data security concerns are equally severe in the current AI toy market. A network analysis of the Grem chatbot toy revealed it shared audio recordings with third-party AI firms. These partners include Perplexity, Microsoft, and OpenAI. Curio did not respond to requests for comment regarding its data practices. The company claims parents can delete data permanently, but experts remain skeptical.

Impact on Social Development and Imagination

Long-term cognitive effects are a major focus of academic study. Researchers at the Harvard Child-Centered AI Lab found children are less imaginative with AI toys. They also adopt a direct, to-the-point communication style with chatbots. This contrasts with the sharing of personal feelings observed in human interactions. Experts fear this rude communication style may transfer to social relationships.

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Parents Sue Over Unauthorized Melatonin

Legal issues are emerging alongside technical concerns in childcare. Two parents in Orange County are suing Kiddie Academy of Orange. They allege staff administered melatonin gummies without parental consent. California law requires written permission for any medication. Melatonin supplements are not regulated by the FDA. The Academy stated it is cooperating with licensing entities.

Expert Recommendations for Parental Supervision

Experts advise extreme caution regarding AI toy usage. Many suggest removing these devices from homes entirely. For those who keep them, constant supervision is mandatory. Parents should intervene if the chatbot misunderstands questions. Introducing AI toys to children under five is not recommended. Supervised use is the only safe approach for existing devices.