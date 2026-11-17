Google and Apple alumni Chad Steelberg and Andy Baynes are applying what they learned running software companies and designing iPhones to manufacturing lethal munitions.

he had no idea where to start. So the then CEO of enterprise AI company Veritone did what he knew best: built anto help him figure it out.

Today, he has proprietary munition and missile designs, several government partnerships, and a defense-as-a-service business valued at more than $1 billion.executive Andy Baynes, says they are trying to break the Russia-Ukraine war “stalemate,” Silicon Valley–style. They believe their experience building and iterating technology quickly can help bring Western weapon manufacturing in line with the rapid innovation cycles seen on the battlefield and beat the “attritional cat-and-mouse technology game” that the war, as Baynes describes it, has become.

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Steelberg, originally from Newport Beach, California, started itching to “make a difference” on the battlefield after he took in a couple hundred Ukrainian refugees into his French chateau in early 2022. He says he was regularly “heartbroken” by the outpouring of grief whenever bad news arrived about a husband, father, or son back home.

“I believe I could really change the outcome of this and every war,” Steelberg tells WIRED. "I'm not saying this is purely altruistic,” he adds. “Of course we're going to be making money doing it. " This week, their firm, Tiberius Aerospace, said it had secured $85 million in Series A financing, led by European technology investment firm Lakestar and Rochefort Asset Management, a national-security-focused investment firm licensed under the US Defense Department.

Ukrainian venture capital firm UA1 is also an investor. Tiberius began as Steelberg’s private research lab, incorporated in 2021, which employed people across France, the UK, and US to experiment on left-field ideas across a range of technologies, from drones and electric vertical takeoff aircraft to quantum computing. After the invasion, he pivoted the lab’s AI and aerospace engineers into writing code and building spreadsheets to objectively analyze the war’s many factors and calculate what could move the needle.

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The AI model they created quickly ruled out building better defensive technology because that would just harden the stalemate. With his aim narrowed to building an offensive weapon, Steelberg developed several metrics to numerically analyze the lethality of different systems, including cost-effectiveness, and used the AI engine to simulate weapons under different conditions and identify what would disrupt the market. Don’t build another drone, it suggested, build longer-range artillery munitions.

The resulting system, called Sceptre, can be fired from a 155-millimeter howitzer—the most common artillery weapon donated to Ukraine. As well as traveling farther than currently available rounds, they claim they can reach supersonic speeds and altitudes beyond jamming range.

Giving Ukraine’s guns extra range is important, Sam Cranny-Evans, an associate fellow at UK defense think tank the Royal United Services Institute, tells WIRED, because it would allow Ukrainian gunners to operate beyond the reach of Russian drone attacks. 155-mm shells “can cause massive damage to a group of vehicles or infantry,” he says.

“Any technology that can help Ukraine extend the reach of its howitzers and return them to combat would be valuable. ” With a prototype he’d designed with the help of AI, Steelberg also started to expand the Tiberius team, including bringing on board Baynes as chief strategy officer in 2023. Baynes had first traveled to Ukraine around a decade ago to investigate how local startup, which he’d been working on and eventually sold to Google.

He fell in love with Kyiv’s ambitious software engineers and booming tech scene–responsible for globally successful tech tools like Grammarly and Snapchat’s face filters. In 2016, he bought a local life-science tech company with the aim of accelerating next-generation medicines through automating clinical trials and improving protein modeling.

“What drew me into Kyiv was the hunger and ambition in the engineering community,” he tells WIRED. “It was difficult to not be enormously attracted to that and to see if it's something that could be put into really critical-mission problem sets like cancer drugs or speeding up clinical trials for life-science companies.

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” After the Russian invasion, Baynes set himself up in Budapest for around six months to help with the logistics of evacuating women and children and moving equipment into the country. He asked his global network for help finding medical equipment, vehicles, and accommodation for refugees—bringing him back in touch with Steelberg. Baynes believes the West’s response to the invasion has been “inadequate” and that Ukraine needs better offensive capabilities to push Russia’s army back.

In April, Tiberius announced it had successfully fired one of its Sceptre projectiles from a NATO-standard 155-mm howitzer for the first time. It is now working with the US Army to mature the system, and it has announced a $500 million technology collaboration contract with UK partners to manufacture, license, and distribute the munition. It is also developing a missile, which it expects to start generating revenue next year.

Tiberius has turned the AI system it initially built into a product called GRAIL . Steelberg says he is “most excited about” this. He hopes the platform can enable continuous upgrades to the weapon designs Tiberius licenses by decentralizing manufacturing. Steelberg says that, as well as automating supply chain management and compliance, the software simulates weapons against different targets in a range of environments and weather conditions, such as an Arctic peninsula.

In addition to open-sourced data, the team is trying to get hold of muchfrom around the world, including Ukraine. The idea is that this all enables users to test, iterate, and design weapons for specific uses much quicker.

“In the world of AI and design and development getting faster and faster, what is it that the West or the group of allied nations have an undeniable advantage on? ” Baynes asks.

“If you can weaponize all of the spare capacity and precision manufacturing across the UK, France, Germany, the Nordic countries, the US,” he says, “that's something that our adversaries today can never ever match. ” Tiberius aims to achieve this by copying “the Apple model,” continues Baynes, who reported to Steve Jobs for four years. He says outsourcing manufacturing to many third-party subcontractors can accelerate development and deployment and keeps expensive production costs off Tiberius’ balance sheet during peacetime.

“We're taking the approach of Silicon Valley,” says Steelberg. “When you run into a big, hard, hairy problem, you not only cross that, but you turn around, you build a bridge—it’s a toll bridge, obviously—so the entire industry can cross that hurdle faster, better, stronger. They might pay a small fee, but it's better than dying in the ditch and not making it across it. ”