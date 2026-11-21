Tech shares plummet as investors question AI profitability following Anthropic's debut, wiping out Nasdaq gains and triggering a massive sector repricing.

Artificial intelligence equity valuations are undergoing a significant correction as investors increasingly doubt the immediate profitability of massive technology expenditures. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 5.28 percent on Friday, erasing all cumulative gains recorded since the beginning of the year. This sharp decline signals a shift from market euphoria to rigorous scrutiny of how technology firms deploy capital.

Anthropic Debut Fails to Ease Valuation Worries

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI software, launched its initial public offering on Thursday with a valuation that reached $91 billion. Despite this substantial capital influx, the company disclosed that its future financing requirements may necessitate additional borrowing. Market participants viewed the listing as an insufficient signal to dispel concerns regarding the sustainability of current technology stock prices.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion in largest US IPO

Magnificent Seven Market Capitalization Declines

The so-called "Magnificent Seven" technology corporations, which include Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla, have collectively lost more than $4 trillion in market capitalization over the past six weeks. Steve Sostick, a financial analyst at Interactive Brokers, noted that the market is currently experiencing a massive repricing event after years of unbridled enthusiasm for artificial intelligence sectors.

Leadership Scandals and Political Pushback

Additional pressure on the technology sector emerged from corporate governance issues and changing political dynamics. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigned following allegations of multiple extramarital affairs, including a relationship with an individual accused of funneling restricted chips to China. Simultaneously, US midterm elections highlighted voter skepticism toward artificial intelligence, with local ballot initiatives in several regions seeking to restrict data center expansions.

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European Central Bank Warns on Debt Opaqueness

The European Central Bank issued a report highlighting the risks associated with artificial intelligence financing structures. The institution warned that opacity in AI-related debt is exacerbated by circular financial links, including mutual commitments and interlocked ownerships among firms within the technology supply chain. These structural complexities make it difficult for investors to assess the true financial health of the companies involved.

Investors Demand Clearer Profitability Metrics

Stephen Innes, a manager at SPI Asset Management, observed that the narrative surrounding artificial intelligence has transitioned from a promising technological innovation story to a complex capital markets extravaganza. Analysts like Adam Sarhan of MarketTerminal.com question how far stock valuations might fall as the market determines whether billions of dollars in spending will yield acceptable returns on investment.