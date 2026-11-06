AI Stock Crash After US Midterms Wipes Trillions From Global Markets

Global equities plummet as fears over Democratic AI regulation trigger a tech selloff, erasing $3 trillion from S&P 500 firms and causing sharp losses across Asia.

Global equity markets experienced a severe downturn on Friday as investor confidence in the artificial intelligence sector collapsed following the Democratic Party's decisive victory in the US midterm elections. The sell-off erased approximately $3 trillion from the market capitalization of S&P 500 companies, reflecting deep anxiety that a Democrat-controlled Congress will restrict the expansion of AI infrastructure. This geopolitical shift triggered a synchronized crash across Wall Street and Asian exchanges, with benchmark indices posting their worst single-day performance since April 2025.

Political Fallout and Market Volatility

The immediate catalyst for the market turmoil was the political realignment in the United States, where Democrats achieved a landslide victory, effectively blocking further legislative support for unchecked AI development. Donald Trump, the former President, reacted aggressively on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the stock market crash was the direct result of voters choosing the Democrats. He declared that the market suffered one of the worst days in history due to the election results and advised Americans that they only had themselves to blame for the decline in their retirement accounts.

Also read Tech giants lose over $4 trillion as AI spending fears spark stock market crash

The political uncertainty has intensified volatility on Wall Street, causing the volatility 'fear gauge' to soar to levels not seen in recent years. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index sank 5.5 percent, firmly placing it in correction territory after weeks of gradual decline. Simultaneously, the broader benchmark S&P 500 index fell by 4.3 percent, signaling that the panic extends beyond just the most highly valued technology stocks to the wider American economy.

Tech Giants Face Severe Valuation Pressures

Artificial intelligence chipmakers and infrastructure providers bore the brunt of the selling pressure, as investors worry that Democratic policy will reduce government and corporate spending on super-intelligence technology. Nvidia shares plummeted 9.3 percent, while its rival Broadcom lost 10.5 percent of its value during the session. Qualcomm also suffered significant losses, dropping 9.5 percent, as the market re-evaluated the growth prospects of companies heavily reliant on AI-related hardware sales.

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The distress in the United States rapidly contagionized to Asian markets, where tech supply chain giants saw their valuations slashed. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics fell nearly 10 percent and SK Hynix dropped 12 percent, reflecting fears of reduced global demand for memory chips. In Japan, Kioxia plunged 14 percent, while SoftBank Group, a major AI investor, slid 11 percent. The financial strain on SoftBank was so severe that the cost of insuring its debt against default jumped to its highest level in four years, highlighting the liquidity concerns facing leveraged AI investments.

Regional Authorities Intervene to Stabilize Exchanges

Asian financial authorities scrambled to contain the panic selling that threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis in the region. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index in Japan slumped 6 percent, marking its deepest one-day drop since April 2025. South Korean and Taiwanese indices similarly plunged more than 8 percent immediately after the opening bell, creating chaos in local trading sessions before authorities stepped in to support market liquidity.

In response to the extreme volatility, South Korean Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il temporarily eased regulatory restrictions on retail investors' leveraged investments to reduce selling pressure. In Taiwan, the Ministry of Finance instructed senior executives at state-owned banks to inject capital and support the market. These interventions helped limit losses, with Taiwan stocks eventually closing down 4.5 percent, down from their morning highs, though the Nasdaq futures indicated that global sentiment remained fragile.

Long-Term Structural Shifts in AI Investment

Market analysts suggest that the crash reflects a fundamental shift in investor sentiment regarding the return on investment for artificial intelligence infrastructure. Dong Baozhen, chairman of asset manager Lingtong Shengtai, stated that the selloff proves AI stock prices were built on rosy illusions that have now vanished. He warned that since the US market has been the backbone of the global AI bull run, its instability could cause AI markets elsewhere to collapse without American support.

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The financial strain is also impacting smaller firms that have become barometers for investor anxiety over heavy AI spending. Neocloud provider CoreWeave slumped 10 percent, and its credit default swap spreads widened to a record level, indicating severe distress in its ability to service debt. Michael McCarthy, chief executive for Australia and New Zealand at brokerage Moomoo, noted that the selling suggests investors are now pricing in the high costs of data center expansion and local community opposition, marking a permanent end to the era of unfettered AI growth speculation.