AI Starts Writing Acne Prescriptions Without A Doctor’s Visit In One State

Utah has become the first state to let an artificial intelligence (AI) program prescribe medication without a doctor writing the prescription, starting with acne treatments.

THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 — Utah has become the first state to let an artificial intelligence program prescribe medication without a doctorPatients scan their face with Nolla’s app and fill in their medical history.

The software studies their skin, rates how oily it is and scores the acne from clear to severe. It then weighs that score against the patient’s health details, picks a treatment and sends the prescription to a pharmacy. Utah set aside its law requiring a licensed prescriber for this pilot. Each prescription will still carry a clinician’s name, even though no person writes it, Nolla CEO Luis Wenus told theDoctors will check the AI’s work in stages.

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A physician will review prescriptions for the first 100 patients before they go out. For the next 400 patients, the AI will send out prescriptions on its own, and a physician will review them weekly afterward. creams and gels carry little risk. The most likely side effects are redness, dryness or peeling, and some of the drugs are already sold over the counter. The company is pitching the app as a cheaper option.

The pilot program in Utah costs about $5 a month for the app, and custom-mixed medicines run about $50 a month. A typical dermatologist visit costs $150 to $300. Dr. John Whyte, CEO of the American Medical Association, said AI tools can help but shouldn’t practice medicine on their own. LA TimesAugust AI would use AI to refill medicines for people with long-term health conditions.

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Expect FitnessUtah drew criticism earlier for letting a company called Doctronic use AI to renew prescriptions doctors had already written. The Utah Medical Licensing Board protested that it wasn’t consulted and warned the pilot put residents at risk. reported.

As a result, a physician chosen by the board will oversee prescription reviews. Tried everything to get rid of acne? Get answers on the causes of adult acne. Find the right acne treatment products for your skin type.