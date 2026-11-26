The past year of solutions to long-standing open problems has shown AI is good at maths, but columnist Jacob Aron says that doesn’t mean it can tackle biology or climate change

The progress AI has made in mathematics this year is nothing short of extraordinary. In January, I was impressed to see relatively minor open problems.

The obvious next question is, if AI can do this, is there anything it can’t do? That is the inference that the AI companies want us to make, but, in reality, the answer is much more nuanced. We see this messaging in claims that AI can “solve X”, where X is any field of human endeavour you care to name. Biology is a big one.

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“Cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, mental illness – these will be relics of the past in, I think, less than a decade,” said Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. “I think one day maybe we can cure all disease with the help of AI,” said Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind,This phenomenon isn’t new: I call it “physicist brain”, after the propensity for physicists to wade into areas outside their expertise and, after the many Nobel prizewinners who have gone on to make, shall we say, less evidenced-backed claims.